AUBURN | In complete control, all No. 20 Texas A&M needed to do was run out the clock. But they didn’t, and a leaping interception by Noah Igbinoghene ignited one of the best comebacks in Auburn history as the Tigers stormed back from a 10-point deficit to win 28-24 in front of a jubilant crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I'm so proud of this team, man. Honestly, I don't even know how to put it into words,” said senior linebacker Deshaun Davis. “It's just the way we won this game, man. Down 10 in the fourth quarter, the defense had to make some big stops. We put it on the offense's shoulders to go and make some plays, and they did. Man, I'm just so proud of that offense. “Just the things they've been going through all season, just to find a way to win this game ... those last two drives they put together, man, were outstanding. I'm happy that we just kept fighting.”

Williams celebrates his game-winning catch with Anthony Schwartz. Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com

The Aggies took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 75 yards for a touchdown and a 24-14 lead with 10:27 left in the third. Over the next four drives, Auburn’s offense managed one first down and 16 total yards. For most of the third and fourth quarters it looked like Texas A&M was on the verge of putting the game away with one more big play. Then came a 3rd and 9 near midfield with 7:30 left in the fourth. The Aggies, which rushed for over 200 yards in the game, elected to pass but Kellen Mond floated one out to the left sideline that was picked off by Noah Igbinoghene at the Auburn 29-yard line. “I kind of baited the quarterback a little bit into throwing it and he threw it,” Igbinoghene said. “I didn’t think he was going to throw it at first because I was standing right there, but he threw it and I caught it.” The play completed shifted the momentum of the game. An Auburn offense that had managed just 149 yards of total offense the first 52:46 of the game, reeled off 129 on its final 10 plays encompassing two touchdown drives. It started with an 8-play, 71-yard drive, which used up just two minutes as quarterback Jarrett Stidham completed 5-of-6 passes for 67 yards and Chandler Cox powered in from the 1-yard line to cut the TAMU lead to 24-21 with 5:14 remaining. Texas A&M attempted a pass on four of its next six plays including an incomplete pass on 3rd and 15. Then came the next big play as Auburn brought in Christian Tutt as a second punt returner along with Ryan Davis, who deceived the Aggie coverage unit by acting like he was catching the punt. But it was Tutt who fielded it at the AU 14-yard line, eluded one tackler and sprinted 28 yards to the AU 42 before being tripped up.