Whitlow, who was already playing with a shoulder and neck injury, appear to injure his lower leg on a long run at the end of the third quarter. Driscoll re-injured his left knee in the second quarter.

AUBURN | For Gus Malzahn, Auburn’s off-week couldn’t have come at a better time, and that’s mainly because of some key injuries.

“We're trying to heal (Whitlow) up. And Jack Driscoll, we're trying to heal him,” Malzahn said. “That'll really be a big focus, trying to get them ready to play and practice next week. I'm not ready to say anything more than that right now. Obviously, they're very important to our offense.”

On defense, starting cornerback Jamel Dean didn’t make the trip to Oxford after taking a hard hit to the head against Tennessee a week earlier.

“Yeah, we expect Dean to be back,” Malzahn said. “Obviously without having him against that high-powered of an offense, I thought that was an excellent effort.”

Auburn returned to the practice fields Tuesday for the first time since beating Ole Miss 31-16. The Tigers, 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC, host No. 16 Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium Nov. 3.

“Really our focus, for our older guys, was on us just getting better fundamentally,” Malzahn said. “It gave our coaches the last couple days to, really, just look at us. See where we're at. See the areas we need to improve on. Today's practice was focused primarily on that.

“Tomorrow, we'll transition a little more into A&M. We'll practice Thursday, too. After that, we'll have a couple days to relax our mind and bodies and get our guys ready to go. We let our young guys scrimmage. It was good to see those guys out and about and running around. It was really good, positive energy. I thought it was a really good day of practice. It was good being out there worrying about us, getting better fundamentally, not having to worry about an opponent. That's what stood out to me today.”