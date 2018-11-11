The Bulldogs ran for 186 of their 303 rushing yards in the second half including a 77-yard touchdown scamper by D’Andre Swift in a 27-10 win over the Tigers at Sanford Stadium.

It went about as well as you’d expect against the SEC’s best rushing offense.

ATHENS | There were times during the second half of Saturday night’s game against No. 5 Georgia that Auburn’s defensive line consisted of walk-on Gary Walker at defensive end, undersized sophomore T.D. Moultry at Buck and true freshman Coyniss Miller as one of the defensive tackles.

They did it against an Auburn defense that was down two regulars in starting Buck Nick Coe, who was injured early in the third quarter, and key backup Big Kat Bryant, who was ejected for targeting at the beginning of the second quarter.

“I think Nick has got something with his hand or his arm,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. “I don’t know exactly the diagnosis or how serious. He couldn’t come back.

“Big Kat gets ejected from the game and then Nick goes down. That’s two of our defensive ends, so the third and fourth quarter there it was a little tough.”

Coe, who leads Auburn with 13.5 tackles-for-loss and 7.0 sacks, finished with just two tackles. The Tigers have now slipped to eighth in the conference allowing 151.0 rushing yards per game.

Auburn also had an injury concern on the other side of the ball where starting running back JaTarvious ‘Boobee’ Whitlow continues to battle through a series of injuries.

Whitlow had just 16 yards on eight carries against Texas A&M a week ago and followed that up with 26 yards on nine carries at Georgia.

“He wasn’t 100 percent but he’s better than he was last week,” Malzahn said. “He wanted to play and he fought hard and the one thing I’ll say is our guys fought, our guys kept fighting and they’re going to continue to do that."

The Tigers host Liberty this Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network before finishing the regular season at No. 1 Alabama Nov. 24.