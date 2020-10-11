AuburnSports - Injured players starting to return

“That would be huge to get those guys back,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Both of them were out there tonight so we’ll see how they do in practice this week. It’d be nice to get them both back.”

All-SEC defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant, who has dealt with an ankle injury the first three weeks of the season, was back at practice along with cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who missed the last two games with a leg injury after earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors in his first career-start against Kentucky.

AUBURN | A long injury list got a little shorter for No. 15 Auburn Sunday night.

Malzahn said the Tigers escaped Saturday’s 30-28 win over Arkansas without anymore major injuries although special teams standout and backup safety Jordyn Peters had to leave the game shortly after blocking a punt that was recovered for a touchdown.

“That’s a big loss. We’ll hopefully get him back,” Malzahn said.

Other injured players that could be close to returning include running back Shaun Shivers, wide receiver Eli Stove, offensive tackle Austin Troxell and cornerback Marco Domio.

"I’ll probably know more Tuesday about how our guys handle practice,” Malzahn said.

One player that won’t be back this week but could have an impact when he returns is freshman tight end Brandon Frazier.

“We're hopeful in the next couple weeks that we can get him back,” Malzahn said. “He was off to a really good fall camp, too. And so once we get him back, I know that will give Chad some more flexibility.”

No. 15 Auburn plays at South Carolina Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.