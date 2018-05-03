MONTGOMERY | Auburn suffered a handful of major injuries during spring drills but Gus Malzahn is expecting most back by the start or during preseason practice. The most questionable of the group is defensive tackle Dequan Newkirk, who tore his Achilles the day before the start of practice. “We’re hoping to get him back for fall camp,” Malzahn said. “The rehab is going very well. It’s a little bit different injury with the Achilles, so we’ll know more once we get into July, but so far, so good up to this point.”

Dinson is being counting on as a starting safety and team leader this fall. Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com

Malzahn is also hedging his bets a little bit on safety Jeremiah Dinson, who injured his shoulder during the A-Day game on April 7. “We feel like he’ll be ready by the time fall camp starts,” Malzahn said. “He’s a veteran guy; that’s the good thing about it, and even if we need to take a little bit off of him in fall camp, he’s the type that can do that. “He’s the leader back there, and I’ve said this before, he’s like a coach on the field. The fact that he had an injury—he’s had one before, he knows how to deal with it, knows how to come back, but he’s very positive. Rehab’s going very well, and we expect him to be back for fall camp.” The center position took a hit during spring when Nick Brahms broke his lower leg and Kaleb Kim suffered an ankle injury. Both missed the A-Day game but Malzahn expects them back before the start of fall drills. “Nick Brahms, we feel like he’ll be back right before fall camp,” Malzahn said. “Kaleb’s was a little less serious; we think he’ll be back here really quick to start working with the weights, conditioning and all that.”