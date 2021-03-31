AuburnSports - Injured pitchers returning

“We feel the most confident about our pitching then we have the last couple of weeks,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson.

Senior Jack Owen is set to return to the weekend rotation for the first time this season at No. 2 Arkansas while Mason Barnett will move to closer where he was set to begin the season before the staff was beset by injuries.

AUBURN | After a rough start to conference play, Auburn’s pitching staff is finally starting to come back together.

The Tigers, 0-6 in the league, will have another important piece back in the bullpen in junior left-hander Carson Skipper, who has been sidelined for more than three weeks. Richard Fitts, who returned from an injury last weekend, is also ready for a bigger role in the bullpen and will team up with Trace Bright as long relievers.

Auburn’s bullpen has just one save this season and has a 6.84 ERA in six SEC games.

“With all the pieces finally we’re allowed to get everybody back in a situation where they’ve had success in the past,” said Thompson.

Cody Greenhill will start Thursday night’s game at Arkansas followed by Owen Friday night and Joseph Gonzalez Saturday. Greenhill has allowed just two runs in two SEC starts since returning from a foot injury.

Owen dislocated a finger on his throwing hand during a preseason scrimmage. He allowed a run in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen against Kentucky last Saturday.

Gonzalez, a freshman, will start a second consecutive conference game after giving up five runs on eight hits in a loss to UK last Saturday.

Thompson has also been pleased with the pitching of Brooks Fuller the past two weekends. The junior left-hander hasn’t allowed a run in 4.2 SEC innings after giving up 11 runs in 7.1 innings in non-conference games.

“There were some things we really liked out of Joseph Gonzalez. We’ll continue to believe in that and have him be the game three starter,” Thompson said. “What we think it does for us, to put our best foot forward this weekend, is that it will allow Mason Barnett to go to the back end of the bullpen. His velocity is ticking up and he’s getting a lot of experience. Putting Barnett back in the bullpen and really, Brooks Fuller, these two weekends of SEC play have been better.”

Thompson said another key left-handed reliever, Hayden Mullins, is not expected back from an injury until next week.

Thursday and Friday’s games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT while Saturday’s will be 2 p.m. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.