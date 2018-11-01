AUBURN — Midway through Bruce Pearl's press conference Thursday morning, he remembered something.



Pearl hadn't been asked, but he knew it was information worth giving. So, he stopped mid-answer of something else to alert the masses: Danjel Purifoy will play in the exhibition on Friday against Lincoln Memorial, the No. 2-ranked Division-II team nationally.

"This is something you may not be aware of. Danjel Purifoy will play in the exhibition game," Pearl said Thursday. "He is eligible to play in the exhibition. He has to sit, at this point, the first nine games. So we'll get a look at Danjel tomorrow night."

Purifoy hasn't played for Auburn since the 2016-17 season after being connected in the FBI investigation related to Chuck Person. Per NCAA ruling, Purifoy will still be required to sit out for the first 30 percent of the 2018-19 season, which consists of nine regular-season games — South Alabama, Washington, Mississippi College, three games in the Maui Invitational, St. Peter's, UNC-Asheville and Dayton.

Purifoy will be back in regular-season action for the UAB game on Dec. 15.

Despite his game absence, Purifoy has stayed an active part of the programs. He has participated as a member of the scout team for the last year, including the first few weeks of this season's fall practices.

The last Purifoy remembered by Auburn fans averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 29 games.

"I mean, he's going to be — you'll see the same things," Pearl said. "You'll see his ability to shoot the ball. You'll see his offensive patience. His tempo is really good. And you'll see a little rust because it's been a year since he's played. I wish we could have him for the first nine games."