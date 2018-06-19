In-state cornerback earns Auburn offer
AUBURN | Jackson cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett camped at Auburn on Friday in hopes of earning an offer, and he succeeded.
Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and defensive backs coach/area recruiter Greg Brown both informed Pritchett of the offer on Monday.
“They called my coach and I got on there with them and they told me (about the offer),” Pritchett said. “They told me they like my speed, like how I move around and how I would be a great fit for their defense.”
Pritchett’s speed is hard to match. He clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at Auburn’s camp and was impressive in 1-on-1s. Still, he was surprised by the offer.
“I was very excited,” Pritchett said. “It’s definitely one of my dream schools. Auburn is a nice place with a nice campus. It doesn’t get any better.”
Pritchett, who stands six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds, said the offer moved the Tigers up his list.
“I love the environment and the coaches,” Pritchett said. “They are at the top, a top school for me.”
Pritchett also lists Ole Miss, Memphis, Troy, UAB and Western Kentucky among his top group of schools.
He plans to return to Auburn on July 28, but doesn’t have a plan or timetable for making his college choice.
“I don’t know when it will be,” Pritchett said. “Just whenever it feels right.”
Blessed to say that I’ve received my 2nd SEC offer from Auburn University #WarEagle 🦅 pic.twitter.com/qtR7Cd0FNp— Nehemiah Pritchett 4️⃣❄️🎒 (@NehemiahP_2019) June 18, 2018