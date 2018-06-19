AUBURN | Jackson cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett camped at Auburn on Friday in hopes of earning an offer, and he succeeded.

Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and defensive backs coach/area recruiter Greg Brown both informed Pritchett of the offer on Monday.

“They called my coach and I got on there with them and they told me (about the offer),” Pritchett said. “They told me they like my speed, like how I move around and how I would be a great fit for their defense.”

Pritchett’s speed is hard to match. He clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at Auburn’s camp and was impressive in 1-on-1s. Still, he was surprised by the offer.

“I was very excited,” Pritchett said. “It’s definitely one of my dream schools. Auburn is a nice place with a nice campus. It doesn’t get any better.”