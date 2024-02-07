AUBURN | Alabama snapped Auburn’s 11-game winning streak with a 79-75 win at Coleman Coliseum. Two weeks later, the Tigers are looking to return the favor in a friendly confines of Neville Arena. “This game matters more to us, it matters more to our fans, it matters more to the Auburn family, it matters more to me, it matters more to my players. We get that,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.

Pearl is going for his 150th-career SEC win on Wednesday. (John Reed/USA TODAY Sports)

“But it also matters a lot to the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It also matters a lot to our seeding. It also matters a lot right now to who’s going to win the championship.” There’s a lot on the line for the two in-state rivals as they kick off the second half of conference play. The 16th-ranked Tide leads the SEC with an 8-1 record, No. 15 South Carolina is second with an 8-2 record after Tuesday night’s win over Ole Miss, No. 12 Auburn is 7-2 and No. 6 Tennessee is 6-2. It’s the first time both AU and UA have faced each other as ranked teams in Auburn since 1977. At 11-0, the Tigers are the only SEC team undefeated at home. Alabama leads the nation averaging 89.9 points per game and made 11 3-pointers in its win over Auburn Jan. 24. Sixteen offensive rebounds led to 21 second-chance points.