In-state showdown atop the SEC
AUBURN | Alabama snapped Auburn’s 11-game winning streak with a 79-75 win at Coleman Coliseum.
Two weeks later, the Tigers are looking to return the favor in a friendly confines of Neville Arena.
“This game matters more to us, it matters more to our fans, it matters more to the Auburn family, it matters more to me, it matters more to my players. We get that,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.
“But it also matters a lot to the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It also matters a lot to our seeding. It also matters a lot right now to who’s going to win the championship.”
There’s a lot on the line for the two in-state rivals as they kick off the second half of conference play.
The 16th-ranked Tide leads the SEC with an 8-1 record, No. 15 South Carolina is second with an 8-2 record after Tuesday night’s win over Ole Miss, No. 12 Auburn is 7-2 and No. 6 Tennessee is 6-2.
It’s the first time both AU and UA have faced each other as ranked teams in Auburn since 1977. At 11-0, the Tigers are the only SEC team undefeated at home.
Alabama leads the nation averaging 89.9 points per game and made 11 3-pointers in its win over Auburn Jan. 24. Sixteen offensive rebounds led to 21 second-chance points.
“You've just got to make sure their shots are contested,” said Pearl. “Sometimes there's not much you can do about it. Now, can we not give them offensive rebounds and second-chance points? We can do something about that. Can we guard them in a certain way where they're not getting as many open shots? Yes we can.
“But we can't always stop them from making contested shots, and they've got some guys that obviously can and have done it. But it's obviously a key to beating them.”
The Tide also came out of the gate fast, building a 44-30 halftime lead before AU rallied after the break. AU’s players are determined to deliver the first punch in the rematch.
“We know that, come tomorrow, we've gotta hit first,” said fifth-year senior Jaylin Williams. “Box out. Do as much as we can. Don't hurt anybody, but let them know that we're here to play. Set the tone early. Box out and rebound, and that should help us towards winning the game.”
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.