{{ timeAgo('2022-01-29 18:37:40 -0600') }} football Edit

In-state 2024 corner picks up AU offer on Junior Day

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@calebjsports

Auburn hosted its Junior Day on Saturday, with a couple faces from the 2024 class also taking in the sights around campus.

Among them was Tuscaloosa native Travaris Banks, who picked up an offer from Auburn while on the Plains.

“I liked it a lot," Banks said. "I liked the experience, I liked the new facility that they were showing us. I just liked the coaches that I was around.”

Travaris Banks with Zac Etheridge during his visit.
Travaris Banks with Zac Etheridge during his visit. (via Travaris Banks)

Banks has already picked up a few offers from SEC schools, the first being Mississippi State a few weeks ago and Alabama last week.

The high school sophomore is still early in his recruitment, but Auburn is a place where he looks forward to returning to later on.

"I actually liked Auburn a lot," Banks said. "Looking forward to coming here again."

