“That's really one of our main focuses in our team — coverage units,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Our kickoff coverage and our punt coverage and our field goal protection. Those three phases have been a team focus since the last game. I know we've improved in all three. We just have to show it on the field.”

The Tigers finished 109th nationally in punt return coverage and dead last, 130th, in kickoff coverage. Clearly it was an area that had to be addressed in the offseason along with the three blocked field goals allowed.

AUBURN | It’s not unfair to say Auburn’s coverage teams were atrocious last season.

Malzahn began addressing the problems shortly after the end of the season when he shifted duties among his staff, appointing Larry Porter as special teams coordinator. Porter made sure to include a lot of full-speed special teams work into spring practice and fall camp to prepare for a talented Washington team that excels on special teams including a blocked punt last season.

“We’ve spent a tremendous amount of time just getting live looks that we get in games to make sure that we’re sound in our protections,” Porter said. “You watch the way Washington’s field goal block team pursues what they do, it gives you some concern. But I think our guys have met the challenge and we’ll continue to improve and be ready to go come Sept. 1.”

Porter has also overseen some key competitions including punter where former Australian Rules Football player Arryn Siposs was signed to try and improve on Auburn’s 39.5 yards per punt average, which ranked 102nd nationally.

But returning starter Aidan Marshall worked hard to improve in the offseason and will enter Saturday’s game against Washington as the starter.

“He'll be the first guy out there, and he has improved, there's no doubt,” said Malzahn of Marshall. “It was a real close race. We feel very good about him going out there. But at the same time Siposs, there's a chance he could play too. We'll see where that goes. But we have two quality punters, is what we got coming out of fall camp.”

Anders Carlson will step right into older brother Daniel’s footsteps as Auburn’s starting kicker.

“He’s done a great job on the kickoffs and done a great job on the field goals too. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him and he’s got a big leg. Don’t be surprised if we give him some chances from far out,” Malzahn said.

The top two kickoff returners will be Noah Igbinoghene and JaTarvious Whitlow. Ryan Davis will return punts.

“I feel like there’s definitely some talent back there to choose from,” Porter said. “I thought Noah was on the verge of truly taking the next step and becoming an elite kick returner and I think that’s still something that realistically could happen pretty quick.

“As a punt returner, Ryan Davis is a proven playmaker in this league and we have tremendous confidence in his ability.”

Three true freshmen — Shaun Shivers and Asa Martin on kickoffs, and Christian Tutt on punts — are also in the mix as return specialists.

Auburn will also have a new snapper in Bill Taylor and a new holder in Ian Shannon.