AUBURN | Jeffrey M’Ba has always had an impressive combination of size, strength and athleticism. Now, the Libreville, Gabon native is learning to become an SEC defensive linemen and Auburn’s opponents better beware. “When I was at Indy I was playing only with my strength and my speed,” said M’Ba, a former No. 1 junior college prospect. “Now I know I have to use my hands more because I’m playing more bigger players and faster players too.

M'Ba is taking a step forward in his development this spring. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“At the beginning it was hard to adjust playing technique, doing everything the right way. I feel like my teammates really helped me to develop my game. Now I just try to destroy people.” M’Ba, 6-foot-6 and 307 pounds, has only played football for a handful of years. He’s made steady progress after a year at JUCO and enters his junior season as a potential starter. After playing three different positions last season, M’Ba has concentrated solely on defensive end during the spring and that’s further helped his development. “He's a guy with some really good athletic ability, he's very physical, and he's fast,” said first-year defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. “So the best combination of that is D-end -- you're a fast, physical guy, so I want you to really focus on that, that position, and get comfortable with that. “He's been getting better and improving now that he's locked into that one position and trying to perfect his craft on that.”