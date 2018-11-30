AUBURN | Butch Thompson and his staff integrated 18 newcomers onto the team this fall and several made big impressions starting with Ryan Bliss. The true freshman is on track to be Auburn’s opening day starter at second base.

“We think he makes us stronger up the middle,” Thompson said. “He probably had as good a fall as anybody in the program offensively and defensively.”

Junior Ryan Watson was one of Auburn's most improved players this fall. Cat Wofford/Auburn athletics

Freshman Kason Howell was a standout in centerfield while two junior college transfers helped to fill out an infield that must replace four starters. Matt Scheffler stood out defensively at catcher while Rankin Woley returned from an injury the final week of fall to impress at third base. “Seeing (Woley) play in the world series and he and (Edouard) Julien playing a really good third base, you feel like Rankin gives you another threatening, real, middle of the lineup bat,” Thompson said. “To kind of balance Edouard and (Steven) Williams from the left side, Rankin is a huge piece.” Williams got work at catcher and first base during the fall but could continue to play right field this season. Conor Davis made a successful move from left field to first base and Judd Ward will try to nail down a full-time starting position in left this spring. All-American Will Holland returns at shortstop.

POTENTIAL LINEUP POS CLASS NAME 1 SS Jr. Will Holland 2 RF So. Steven Williams 3 DH Jr. Rankin Woley 4 3B So. Edouard Julien 5 1B Jr. Conor Davis 6 2B Fr. Ryan Bliss 7 LF So. Judd Ward 8 C Jr. Matt Scheffler 9 CF Fr. Kason Howell