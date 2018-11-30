Impressive fall for 18 newcomers
AUBURN | Butch Thompson and his staff integrated 18 newcomers onto the team this fall and several made big impressions starting with Ryan Bliss.
The true freshman is on track to be Auburn’s opening day starter at second base.
“We think he makes us stronger up the middle,” Thompson said. “He probably had as good a fall as anybody in the program offensively and defensively.”
Freshman Kason Howell was a standout in centerfield while two junior college transfers helped to fill out an infield that must replace four starters. Matt Scheffler stood out defensively at catcher while Rankin Woley returned from an injury the final week of fall to impress at third base.
“Seeing (Woley) play in the world series and he and (Edouard) Julien playing a really good third base, you feel like Rankin gives you another threatening, real, middle of the lineup bat,” Thompson said. “To kind of balance Edouard and (Steven) Williams from the left side, Rankin is a huge piece.”
Williams got work at catcher and first base during the fall but could continue to play right field this season. Conor Davis made a successful move from left field to first base and Judd Ward will try to nail down a full-time starting position in left this spring. All-American Will Holland returns at shortstop.
|POS
|CLASS
|NAME
|
1
|
SS
|
Jr.
|
Will Holland
|
2
|
RF
|
So.
|
Steven Williams
|
3
|
DH
|
Jr.
|
Rankin Woley
|
4
|
3B
|
So.
|
Edouard Julien
|
5
|
1B
|
Jr.
|
Conor Davis
|
6
|
2B
|
Fr.
|
Ryan Bliss
|
7
|
LF
|
So.
|
Judd Ward
|
8
|
C
|
Jr.
|
Matt Scheffler
|
9
|
CF
|
Fr.
|
Kason Howell
On the mound, Davis Daniel and Tanner Burns are expected to be two of Auburn’s three weekend starters. The third spot could go to Cody Greenhill, who was a valuable part of the bullpen last season, fellow sophomore Jack Owen or freshman in Richard Fitts.
“Richard Fitts came in here as a freshman throwing 94, 95 and some of his secondary stuff may be a little bit ahead of Tanner and Cody Greenhill at this same stage but you don’t want to put too much on a player too soon,” Thompson said.
Several other freshmen pitchers could have a significant role including Will Morrison, Brooks Fuller, Garrett Wade and Carson Skipper. Juniors Elliott Anderson and Ryan Watson stepped up this fall and should be key pieces out of the bullpen. Watson dropped his arm angle while Anderson found more movement on his fastball.
Auburn opens the season Feb. 15-17 with a three-game series against Georgia Southern at Plainsman Park.
