Impactful return

AUBURN | Zakoby McClain’s impact in just one half of play was enough to earn Auburn’s defensive player of the game honors for Saturday’s comeback win over Georgia State.

Returning from a targeting suspension, McClain totaled four tackles and one tackle-for-loss, helping AU’s defense hold GSU to 85 total yards in the second half.

“Getting Zakoby last week in the second half was a big part of our defense,” said safety Smoke Monday. “Everybody knows that he's one of the souls of our defense. I just feel like that guy right there, he's just a baller, man. When he's in the game, he just makes everyone around him better. I don't know what it is. He's just got a knack for the ball. Whenever he's in there, he's just making everybody want to go get the ball.

“I just feel like a guy like that only makes our defense a whole lot better. So, when he was in there, we know he's gonna do him. We've just got to back him up.”