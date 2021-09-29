Impactful return
AUBURN | Zakoby McClain’s impact in just one half of play was enough to earn Auburn’s defensive player of the game honors for Saturday’s comeback win over Georgia State.
Returning from a targeting suspension, McClain totaled four tackles and one tackle-for-loss, helping AU’s defense hold GSU to 85 total yards in the second half.
“Getting Zakoby last week in the second half was a big part of our defense,” said safety Smoke Monday. “Everybody knows that he's one of the souls of our defense. I just feel like that guy right there, he's just a baller, man. When he's in the game, he just makes everyone around him better. I don't know what it is. He's just got a knack for the ball. Whenever he's in there, he's just making everybody want to go get the ball.
“I just feel like a guy like that only makes our defense a whole lot better. So, when he was in there, we know he's gonna do him. We've just got to back him up.”
Despite missing most of the fourth quarter of the Penn State game and the first half against GSU, McClain is tied for second on the team with 23 tackles. He led the SEC with 113 tackles last season.
Against the Panthers, he had an 86.8 run defensive rating according to PFF, tops on the team.
"I was, like, kind of down, kind of sad. The defense wasn't doing well," said McClain of watching from the sidelines. "In the second half, I just took all the anger out on the field and just celebrated with my team and tried to be a better leader."
McClain’s hit a week earlier on PSU wide receiver Parker Washington near the goal line, which caused the suspension, could play a part in college football modifying its targeting rules.
Steve Shaw, the national coordinator of officials, admitted during an appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday last Saturday that the targeting penalty on McClain was an “incorrect call.” Shaw also outlined several questionable targeting calls through the first month of the season.
Three days later, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that there is a movement among college football leaders to review and adjust the ejection portion of the targeting penalty.
"Oh, it means a lot because it means they're going to look into it 'cause I like to see people get hit hard and I like hitting people hard," said McClain.
No. 22 Auburn plays at LSU Saturday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.