Thomas had some extra motivation after allowing a 51-yard pass on ASU’s second possession.

“They ran the play twice and I saw what they were doing and just jumped it,” Thomas said. “That felt pretty good. Just want to praise God. Thankful for my coaches putting me in position to make plays.”

Thomas intercepted two passes in a 63-9 win over Alabama State, one of which he returned 29 yards for his first career touchdown.

AUBURN | After a bit of a slow start, Daniel Thomas stepped up for two of the biggest plays of the game.

“He gave up a big play in the first quarter on the double move and you can tell he was kind of down and upset and I was just looking at him like, ‘Man, you’ve got to let that go, you’ll make more plays,’” said linebacker Deshaun Davis.

“Two possessions later he comes back and gets a pick-six and then four possessions later he gets another diving interception. I think that’s big for him, but that’s big for our defense.”

The interception return gave No. 7 Auburn a 21-0 lead over the Hornets in the first quarter. The second interception set up a 23-yard touchdown run by Anthony Schwartz on the next play that put the Tigers up 42-0 midway through the second quarter.

“Daniel Thomas really made an impact play on the interception for a touchdown. That kind of gave us a little breathing room there,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

After playing mostly backup nickel his first two years, Thomas moved to safety and took over a starting position for this season. It’s been a perfect fit for the junior who has eight tackles, two interceptions and a pass breakups in the first two games.

“It’s pretty fun just being able to see the whole field and quarterback the defense,” he said.

The Tigers will open SEC play this upcoming Saturday against No. 11 LSU. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

“It’s just another team and it’s all about us and our standard,” Thomas said.