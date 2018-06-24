IMG Academy OL commits to Auburn
AUBURN | Justin Osborne has committed to Auburn.
Osborne, an offensive lineman from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced his decision Sunday on Twitter.
“After some thought on where I was going to go next in life, I knew deep down in my heart [Auburn] was the right place for my family and I,” Osborne said via Twitter. “I am proud to say I am committing to Auburn University!!”
Osborne’s decision comes one week after leaving an official visit to Auburn and five days after de-committing from TCU. Osborne had been committed to the Horned Frogs since February, but reopened his recruitment June 19, just two days after leaving his Auburn visit.
Osborne is the Tigers’ 12th commitment in the 2019 class after Cordale Flott switched his commitment to LSU Sunday morning. Osborne is the fourth player to commit to Auburn in the past eight days and second in the past two days. Mississippi defensive lineman Jamond Gordon committed on June 16, Jaren Handy on June 18 and Jashawn Sheffield on Saturday.
Osborne joins Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) Jakai Clark as Auburn’s two offensive line commitments.