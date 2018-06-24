AUBURN | Justin Osborne has committed to Auburn.



Osborne, an offensive lineman from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced his decision Sunday on Twitter.

“After some thought on where I was going to go next in life, I knew deep down in my heart [Auburn] was the right place for my family and I,” Osborne said via Twitter. “I am proud to say I am committing to Auburn University!!”

Osborne’s decision comes one week after leaving an official visit to Auburn and five days after de-committing from TCU. Osborne had been committed to the Horned Frogs since February, but reopened his recruitment June 19, just two days after leaving his Auburn visit.