“Yes he did,” said Gus Malzahn of Igbinoghene working with the starting defense. “He’s really done a great job so far. He’s a tough guy, he’s a very smart guy, really picked up things very quick and he’s enjoying it.”

The Auburn sophomore, who moved from wide receiver to defense at the beginning of spring drills, was working with the first-team at corner during Thursday’s practice.

Igbinoghene played in all 14 games as a true freshman last season catching six passes for 24 yards. He also led Auburn with 24 kick returns for 571 yards including a 72-yard return against UCF in the Peach Bowl and a 70-yard return against Ole Miss.

It could be a sign that Igbinoghene has remained on defense this week after wide receiver Eli Stove went down with an ACL injury before spring break. Malzahn, however, indicated that Igbinoghene will still get some opportunities on offense this spring. He’s also expected to return kicks this fall.

“What we plan on doing is he’ll go through (Saturday’s) scrimmage on defense,” Malzahn said. “Next week, he’ll probably be with the offense a day or so and we’ll see how everything goes.”

Igbinoghene has received a lot of praise throughout spring from his coaches and teammates for his quick transition to cornerback.

“Noah, you know, he looks natural at DB,” junior wideout Nate Craig-Myers said. “He’s got good hips. He’s going to be a good aspect, too.”