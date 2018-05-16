“The first day we were in pads Noah was in there and came up and made a really good tackle on a running back,” first-year defensive back coach Marcus Woodson said. “We were like, ‘Wow.’ That’s what surprised me the most was just his physicality. He’s an aggressor and you’ve got to have that kind of mindset on defense.”

NASHVILLE | Noah Igbinoghene was determined to send an early message during spring practice. The sophomore, who made the switch from wide receiver to cornerback, got that opportunity during the end of the first week when Auburn donned full pads for the first time.

Auburn’s coaching staff had no doubts Igbinoghene had the athleticism to play cornerback. At 5-foot-11 and 196 pounds, he’s one of the team’s fastest players and competed for the track team this spring.

But the biggest question going into spring was could Igbinoghene play with the physicality demanded by defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and his staff.

That question was moot after 15 spring practices.

“He’s big, he’s fast and the thing that surprised me the most was how physical he was in the spring,” Woodson said. “That’s always a concern at times with certain guys when they transition from offense to defense is the physicality.”

Igbinoghene played so well that he ended spring as a starting cornerback opposite Jamel Dean. Woodson said those two along with Javaris Davis at nickel would be Auburn’s starters if the season started today.

“By bringing Noah to defense, the way he progressed this spring exceeded a lot of people’s expectations,” Woodson said. “He left out of the spring as a starter and he’s a natural corner. He’s got a huge upside. He’s got all the tools you want. He can play this game a long time at the corner position.

“By being able to get him reps at corner it really developed us more depth because we needed it. He had never played corner in his life. That did help us out a lot from a defensive standpoint. I’m excited to see what type of season he has this year.”

What started out as an experiment may end up being the most important personnel move Gus Malzahn has made since moving Rudy Ford from running back to defensive back in 2013 or Prince Tega Wanogho from defensive line to offensive tackle a couple of years ago.

“He was all in from day one,” Woodson said. “The day that Coach Malzahn met with him and told him we were going to make the transition, he immediately came down the hall and met with Coach (Greg) Brown and myself to learn what he needed to learn. There was no looking back for him at that point. He’s going to be a really good benefit for us on defense.”

Auburn opens the 2018 season Sept. 1 against Washington in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.