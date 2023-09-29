He believes he can build Auburn back into a championship program, but also knows it’s going to take time and there will be plenty of adversity along the way.

“Failure is part of life. It’s part of football,” Freeze told the Auburn Network. “And how we handle that will really matter in the course of this year and years to come. So we’re going to learn a lot about us.”

The loss to the Aggies exposed a lot of issues for Freeze and his staff to work on this week, especially on offense where the Tigers totaled just 200 yards, committed 10 penalties and were sacked seven times.

“It’s a good learning experience for our guys and for ourselves,” wide receivers coach Marcus Davis told the Auburn Network. “The biggest learning is when you come off a loss. So it’s all about how you respond to everything.”

The coaches will also be counting on Auburn’s team leaders to step up this week. Tight end Luke Deal, one of AU’s four captains for 2023, is taking Freeze’s approach of calling people up and not calling them out.

“We've got a bunch of good vocal leaders that will say what they need to say and hopefully people look at me as one of those guys because I don't mind speaking what we need to talk about,” said Deal.

“I think last year we just kind of let it snowball. I think this year we know each other really, really well and we have a group of coaches, a group of staff members, players that are all bought in to the same thing and there's not finger-pointing going on in the background. I think that's a big difference and I think that's how you move forward and you become successful.”

Auburn hosts No. 1 Georgia Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.