“We've got to go get players and revamp the roster. The good thing is, in this new day and time, you can do that fairly fast,” said Freeze. “There's only five schools in the last 12 years that have played for a national championship and won it, and played for one and not won it — and Auburn is one of those five.

Of course, Freeze had plenty more to say on the matter.

AUBURN | Recruit. That was the one-word answer new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze had for getting the Tigers back to playing for championships during an appearance Saturday morning on ESPN’s College Gameday.

“For all the recruits listening right now, look, you can play right away, you can help us get that back there. Tradition is there, the support is there, the passion is there, the resources are there, and now we’ve got to pull everybody together headed in the same direction. But we have to go get great players.”

Freeze also talked about the support that Auburn can offer its football players from the new Woltosz Football Performance Center to a growing fund of NIL resources.

“The NIL and the $120 million brand new facility we have, which is like Disney World -- I get lost every single time I go in there,” said Freeze. “You need to come see it. It’s off-the-charts good. And the support by AD Cohen, John’s been incredible through the whole process. President (Chris) Roberts and our board are incredibly supportive.

“The NIL deal and facilities and support are all great.”

Freeze and his staff will be busy recruiting over the next several weeks. The contact period, allowing in-person, off-campus visits started Dec. 2 and lastS through Dec. 17 leading up to the early signing period, which begins Dec. 21.

The transfer portal will open Monday with the Tigers expected to be major players as Freeze and his staff work to rebuild the roster.