Hugh Freeze and his staff will be looking for those answers in the days, weeks and months to come.

How do you make sure your team responds in the most productive way possible going forward?

AUBURN | How do you keep from suffering the kind of shocking defeat Auburn did against New Mexico State last Saturday?

But the Tigers’ first-year had coach has one solution he’s already working to implement.

“One of the things I think is the greatest challenge we have probably now in these college football rooms, team rooms, staffing, is true connection just to where, ‘Man, I'm really playing for you and I'm really playing for the school.’ And when we have that true connection in a relationship, you can really hold each other accountable,” said Freeze.

“That's something I've got to work on to for us to feel more connected for when you get hit in the face like you did Saturday.”

Those types of connections have become tougher with so much turnover on college rosters due to the transfer portal and staffs growing larger and larger to meet the demands of scouting, recruiting and player development.

Those issues can be amplified with so many changes coming in a coach’s first year at a school.

For Freeze, who has the reputation of being a player’s coach, building those connections has always been an important part of how he runs a program.

He’s good at it, but it takes time.

“He really talked to me as I was a human being not as if I was a football player,” said freshman Keldric Faulk of the recruiting process. “That was important for me and important for my mom because we don't want to be another number on a roster -- well I mean, I didn't want to be another number on the roster. I wanted to come in and have a relationship with my coach.

“And that relationship with my coach, if football doesn't work out could help me out later in life just because I got that connection with him. A lot of coaches during my recruitment, I didn't really have that connection with. I built that connection with Coach Freeze within two weeks of him being hired. Of course me being here now, we're still building that relationship to this day.”

