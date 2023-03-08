The Tigers’ first-year coach places a high value on having receivers with large catch radiuses — that includes wideouts, slots and tight ends.

“If you follow my track record, I believe in it,” said Freeze. “I think you have to have a catch radius in this league. You're not going to create tremendous separation in this league when they're in man-to-man situations all the time. And so what happens when that's the case? We can't just decide we're going to be a scrambling team when that happens.

“If you get a 1-on-1, and the ball is correctly placed, really good receivers that have some catch radius, I've seen with my own eyes, are able to make plays and it'd be really really advantageous to an offense.”

That philosophy also coincides with Freeze’s No. 1 component of evaluating quarterbacks, which is accuracy. That’s sure to be a focus of AU’s three returning scholarship quarterbacks this spring.

At wide receiver, Auburn returns the 6-foot-5 Landen King and the 6-foot-3 Camden Brown. Both Malcolm Johnson and Koy Moore are listed as 6-foot-1.

The Tigers also return plenty of size at tight end. Luke Deal, Tyler Fromm and Micah Riley-Ducker are all 6-foot-5 and Brandon Frazier is 6-foot-7.

Freeze added two big transfers in 6-foot-6 wide receiver Nick Mardner from Cincinnati and athletic 6-foot-4 tight end Rivaldo Fairweather from FIU. Fairweather made an eye-popping, leaping catch during the media portion of last Monday’s practice.

“I think at the tight end position and at the wide receiver position, particularly the outside guys, to have some length, is very beneficial,” said Freeze.

Auburn is off this week for spring break. Practice will resume Monday with the first full scrimmage scheduled for Friday, March 17. The A-Day game will be April 8.