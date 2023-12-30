“I don't need anyone to tell me when we don't measure up. That starts with me,” said Freeze. “I feel so awful for our incredible fans. It was incredible to see them, their support for us, and to not perform any better in games this year like this.”

NASHVILLE | Hugh Freeze tends to tell it like it is, and he didn’t give himself high marks coming off Saturday’s 31-13 loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl.

Freeze feels like his first Auburn team fell short of its potential and left some potential wins on the board.

“I'm probably my hardest critic. I don't think I did a very good job in a lot of areas this year with our staff and with our team,” he said. “We can all say we need to improve our roster, and we've said that, and we're working on that, and we're going to do that.

“But even with the roster we had, I felt like we could have gotten more out of it if I had done a better job.”

Freeze even went into specifics about what he would have liked to have done better in some key losses against Georgia, Ole Miss and Alabama.

“If you go look at the Georgia game, I wish we would have protected better because we had some shots,” he said. “If you go to the Ole Miss game, I wish we would have gone more tempo. If you go to the Alabama game, I wish we'd have been able to punch better and I wish we'd have taught 4th and 31 defense better.

“But ultimately you have to look at yourself as coaches. Our kids are going to make some mistakes sometimes, but in those critical moments, are our kids coached well enough to get it done, and when we don't get it done, you have to look at -- I have to look at myself.”

Freeze described a “disease of me” that can affect any team including Auburn. Starting with winter workouts, he wants his second AU team to put more care and trust into each other and work together more as a team.

“I think our staff and our young men, starting with our staff, starting with me, have got to create a standard of the way we consistently work, consistently compete, and figure out how to be a true team,” said Freeze.

Spring semester begins Jan. 10.