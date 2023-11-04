NASHVILLE | In Auburn’s first eight games, it totaled one offensive touchdown of 50 or more yards. The Tigers struck for three in Saturday’s 31-15 win at Vanderbilt. “Should have been more,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze on the big plays. “That’s the sad thing. We felt like we had some shots at explosive plays and just didn’t have them.

Hunter broek free for two long runs in the win over Vanderbilt. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Those two long runs early in the game, we were in tempo. That helps us a lot. But you’ve got to win first down to do that. We did that early on a couple of times early on and then we didn’t. It’s really hard to go fast in those scenarios, but it was nice to see the explosive plays for sure.” It started in the first quarter as Jarquez Hunter scored on a 67-yard run on AU’s first possession and followed it up with a 56-yard TD run two possessions later. Peyton Thorne added a 53-yard TD pass to Rivaldo Fairweather to open the second half. “Explosive plays are a big deal,” said Hunter, who scored both of his touchdowns on inside zones. “That just gives the team momentum, gets the team hyped up and gets the offense going. If we get the offense going, we score points and we can be a good offense.”