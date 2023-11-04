Freeze: ‘Should have been more’ big plays
NASHVILLE | In Auburn’s first eight games, it totaled one offensive touchdown of 50 or more yards.
The Tigers struck for three in Saturday’s 31-15 win at Vanderbilt.
“Should have been more,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze on the big plays. “That’s the sad thing. We felt like we had some shots at explosive plays and just didn’t have them.
“Those two long runs early in the game, we were in tempo. That helps us a lot. But you’ve got to win first down to do that. We did that early on a couple of times early on and then we didn’t. It’s really hard to go fast in those scenarios, but it was nice to see the explosive plays for sure.”
It started in the first quarter as Jarquez Hunter scored on a 67-yard run on AU’s first possession and followed it up with a 56-yard TD run two possessions later.
Peyton Thorne added a 53-yard TD pass to Rivaldo Fairweather to open the second half.
“Explosive plays are a big deal,” said Hunter, who scored both of his touchdowns on inside zones. “That just gives the team momentum, gets the team hyped up and gets the offense going. If we get the offense going, we score points and we can be a good offense.”
Hunter finished with a career-high 183 yards on 19 carries while Thorne was 17 of 27 for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Fairweather had two catches for 62 yards while Ja’Varrius Johnson led AU with three catches for 62 yards. Camden Brown added three catches for 25 yards.
Auburn totaled 424 yards of offense, which was very balanced with 230 yards rushing and 194 passing.
“It was very, very, very important,” said Fairweather said. “It gives our quarterback confidence in our receivers and just the whole offense. It shows us we have the ability to take shots down the field and make plays.
“It just starts in practice. We've been practicing all week, just saying that we've gotta take shots and we've gotta make big plays for our team. We just showed up big today.”
Auburn, 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the SEC, plays at Arkansas next Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.