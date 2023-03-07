Freeze recruiting ‘100 miles per hour’
AUBURN | Hugh Freeze knew it was going to be a priority even before he was hired.
And Auburn’s head coach has certainly delivered when it comes to recruiting over his first 14 weeks on the job.
It’s not just putting more of an emphasis on recruiting as a program, it’s Freeze taking a personal responsibility in contacting prospects and building those important 1-on-1 relationships.
“Oh, man. It takes a lot off the assistant coaches because he has a team with him that's recruiting all day,” said secondary coach Zac Etheridge. “He's on the phone every day, all day with recruits. He'll come in your office talking about kids and you're like, 'Coach, I haven't talked to him.' 'Well, I've talked to him.' It's fun to see him walking around. He's 100 miles per hour right now. We recruit every day, all day. Throughout the day, if a kid is on the phone and he's a top prospect, let's take five or 10 minutes and get on with their family.
“It's been good to see him -- it's kind of at this point, it's like coach, we're trying to watch ball. Because he's walking down and all he has to do is recruit all day and let the coordinators do their jobs. But it's been really impressive to see the work he's put in recruiting. I think it's going to pay off, for sure.”
It’s already paid off in a lot of ways. The Tigers were able to climb more than 20 spots in the 2023 team recruiting rankings after Freeze was hired. Freeze and Etheridge were key in AU flipping 5-star edge Keldric Faulk from Florida State and Rivals100 cornerback Kayin Lee from Ohio State.
Both enrolled at Auburn in January and are going through spring practice along with seven other signees and 12 transfers.
Most of the 21 newcomers were added after Freeze was hired.
“Everybody's excited. We're excited about everybody, feel good about everybody,” said Etheridge. “Everybody in that room and on this team can never be complacent because you're always trying to bring in elite guys. You're always trying to bring in guys -- and they see it. The guys on the team see the guys you're recruiting, so they want to make sure that they're doing … their part every day.
“Because we're trying to bring in elite guys so we can go compete for a championship -- not waiting three or four years. We're trying to get it now. And we're counting on this '24 and '25 class to be the next to come in to help us get to that.”
It’s those elite prospects that Freeze can make the biggest difference for Auburn in recruiting. He was crucial in beating out Clemson and Baylor for top quarterback target Walker White, who committed to Auburn Feb. 3.
AU finished 16th in the country in the ’23 and is aiming much higher for ’24.
“Oh, absolutely. I would be surprised if we're not,” said Etheridge of having one of the top classes in the SEC. “With the response we've had from the families in the way we do things, and being on FaceTime with families and things like that, it's just -- recruiting just takes time. It's work and it's effort.
“So we're just who we are every day as a staff. There's no egos; everybody's recruiting, everybody's talking. We can pass the phone around and guys can get on with other recruits. It's been good. But I feel like we're going to have a lot of top guys on campus this spring and leading into the summer. And hopefully, obviously, we can continue to pick up steam as we start winning games. Guys want to be a part of something special and what we're building here.”
Auburn is off this week for spring break. Practice will resume Monday with the first full scrimmage scheduled for Friday, March 17. The A-Day game will be April 8.