It’s not just putting more of an emphasis on recruiting as a program, it’s Freeze taking a personal responsibility in contacting prospects and building those important 1-on-1 relationships.

And Auburn’s head coach has certainly delivered when it comes to recruiting over his first 14 weeks on the job.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze knew it was going to be a priority even before he was hired.

“Oh, man. It takes a lot off the assistant coaches because he has a team with him that's recruiting all day,” said secondary coach Zac Etheridge. “He's on the phone every day, all day with recruits. He'll come in your office talking about kids and you're like, 'Coach, I haven't talked to him.' 'Well, I've talked to him.' It's fun to see him walking around. He's 100 miles per hour right now. We recruit every day, all day. Throughout the day, if a kid is on the phone and he's a top prospect, let's take five or 10 minutes and get on with their family.

“It's been good to see him -- it's kind of at this point, it's like coach, we're trying to watch ball. Because he's walking down and all he has to do is recruit all day and let the coordinators do their jobs. But it's been really impressive to see the work he's put in recruiting. I think it's going to pay off, for sure.”

It’s already paid off in a lot of ways. The Tigers were able to climb more than 20 spots in the 2023 team recruiting rankings after Freeze was hired. Freeze and Etheridge were key in AU flipping 5-star edge Keldric Faulk from Florida State and Rivals100 cornerback Kayin Lee from Ohio State.

Both enrolled at Auburn in January and are going through spring practice along with seven other signees and 12 transfers.

Most of the 21 newcomers were added after Freeze was hired.

“Everybody's excited. We're excited about everybody, feel good about everybody,” said Etheridge. “Everybody in that room and on this team can never be complacent because you're always trying to bring in elite guys. You're always trying to bring in guys -- and they see it. The guys on the team see the guys you're recruiting, so they want to make sure that they're doing … their part every day.

“Because we're trying to bring in elite guys so we can go compete for a championship -- not waiting three or four years. We're trying to get it now. And we're counting on this '24 and '25 class to be the next to come in to help us get to that.”