Auburn HC Hugh Freeze met with local reporters during SEC media days and provided updates on two signees and their eligibility for the upcoming season.

Freeze feels "confident" that Quientrail Jamison-Travis, the No. 51 JUCO recruit in the class of 2023, will be eligible to play by the time the season starts.

Jamison-Travis is currently finishing classes at Iowa Western CC.

"I feel really good about (Jamison-Travis) right now," Freeze said. "He's finishing up his work and it looks promising there."