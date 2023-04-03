“Mosiah Nasili-Kite,” said Freeze. “I thought he improved, probably, the most from practice one to last week on the D-line as any. He was disruptive and plays the game extremely passionately and hard. He definitely caught my eye.”

AUBURN | With Auburn winding down spring drills this week, Hugh Freeze singled out a few players that have improved the most since the beginning of practice.

Nasili-Kite, 6-foot-2 and 310 pounds, was a pretty disruptive player for three years at Maryland totaling 83 tackles, 14.5 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks over three seasons.

He is working at both defensive tackle and defensive end this spring.

“One thing is that he's very twitchy. He's not the biggest, but that kid has some power and strength -- and he moves well,” said defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. “So it's just putting him in position to use his ability and to do what he does well.

“He has quickness and he's strong. So we want to have him on the move, want to have him doing different things to highlight his strengths.”

Freeze also singled out several other improved players this spring including freshman cornerback Kayin Lee, junior safety Marquise Gilbert and junior tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.

“Kayin Lee has just continued to catch our eye and flash. I just, I think he’s got a chance. Gilbert at safety, I thought made a lot of strides also. So, those are the kind of guys defensively that did,” said Freeze. “Offensively, you know, I thought we improved at receiver. We caught the ball better. We were more consistent, and I knew that would probably come because it’s just—you know, when you’re putting in a new system and the route-spacing is bad and they’re trying to understand that exactly. It takes time, and I thought we improved there.

“Rivaldo made some phenomenal catches. I think we’re solid at the tight end room. Luke Deal’s an incredible leader. Tyler Fromm, those guys are—that’s a really solid room that sets the culture that you want for this team.”

Auburn will conclude spring practice with the A-Day game Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.