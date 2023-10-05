Needless to say, critical downs was one of a couple of the Tigers’ top priorities during the bye week.

Auburn was just 1 of 5 on third-and-shorts in the 27-20 loss.

AUBURN | On two decisive fourth-quarter drives, No. 1 Georgia converted a 3rd and 9 and a 3rd and 12, both on Carson Beck passes to Brock Bowers.

“We’ve paid a lot of attention to our tendencies. It’s a good week to do that. But the critical downs … we’ve got to change that,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

“If you look at the Georgia game, the critical downs of 3rd and 4th in the fourth quarter really told the story of the game. Just our awareness and our plan and our execution, all of that from the top down, needs to be better. So we’ve put a lot of focus on that this week.”

Auburn practiced Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and just lifted and ran on Thursday. The players will get a weekend off before returning for LSU preparations.

Freeze is hoping the extra time will help several players heal up from injuries while quarterback Payton Thorne and his receivers can find a way to make more plays.

Auburn ended Week 5 ranked 119th nationally in passing yards per game. Against the Bulldogs, Thorne was 10 of 19 for just 82 yards.

But Freeze said six if his incompletions were catchable.

“There are six balls that hit us in the hands,” said Freeze. “And their DB’s obviously made some good plays too that were bang-bang. But I thought they were really good throws and could have been caught. Not that they were easy catches. I think Payton has the potential to throw really good balls.”

Despite the loss, AU certainly showed improvement against UGA after a 27-10 loss at Texas A&M the week before. Freeze says he’s “very optimistic” his Tigers can continue to improve moving forward.

“I still see things that we as coaches can coach better and our players can do better. Our focus is solely on that this week,” he said.