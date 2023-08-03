With that in mind, Freeze is taking an open approach in how he sees the quarterback situation shaping up this fall.

Two of Auburn’s four scholarship quarterbacks are newcomers including Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne, who arrived at the end of May.

“We'll have a starter game one,” said Freeze before AU’s opening preseason practice. “Does it remain bonafide? Show me the stats from game one. It comes down to how is the quarterback judged? He's judged by how the team plays around him and his win-loss record. Obviously if you're superior to your opponent at some point, that can be misleading so you have to dig a little deeper and see how he really performed with what he's asked to do.

“We obviously will have a starter at game one and it will be his at that point to take and run with. We're not going to sit there if we're sputtering and I think we have other kids that can play. We'll have a starter game one.”

Sophomore Robby Ashford is the returning starter while Holden Geriner redshirted last fall. Those two plus Thorne will compete for the starting job while true freshman Hank Brown learns the ropes.

“I think we have a really good plan of the rotation between those three guys,” said Freeze. “They're all gonna rotate through the first five practices really evenly amongst the 1s and 2s and 3s. We'll evaluate all of those reps and kind of recalibrate and sit down and kind of go through there after the first five.

“I do think you've got to get it down from three to two fairly quick and give yourself two-and-a-half, three weeks to find out who you're going to roll out there.”

Freeze plans to create pressure and adverse situations during practices to see how his quarterbacks respond. He’ll use those results to cut the race from three to two and eventually to the starter.

“Are they evaluating the coverages correctly? Is the ball going to the right spot? Is the decision to stay with the run or get into the RPO pass off of that? All of those things will be evaluated,” said Freeze. “And who does the team really rally around the most?”

Because there is still much for Freeze to learn about his quarterbacks and for them to learn about the offense and the more than 20 newcomers on that side of the ball, Freeze is not ruling out any scenario with the group.

“I'm not sure we can't win games with several of them.,” he said. "We're all concerned about that room, and I get it, but I'm at the same time very cautiously optimistic that we could win some football games with several of those guys.

“How that plays out and heck, it may be three games into the season before we really know this is absolutely the guy we've got to roll with when it's crunch time. I hope it's not that, but it could be.”

The Tigers will continue preseason practice Friday morning.