Seven of the 11 linemen were added to the Tigers' 2023 class after Freeze was hired.

Recruiting standout offensive and defensive linemen will always be a priority for Hugh Freeze and that was especially true during his first three and a half weeks on the job.

“We tried to focus on big men. I think this is a big man league,” said Freeze. “If you don't have guys on both sides up front, then it's very difficult for these athletic receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks. Those DBs get a lot better if you've got an edge rusher that can shorten the time a quarterback has.”

Auburn signed six defensive linemen including edge rusher Keldric Faulk, who flipped from Florida State on Signing Day. AU also inked edge Brenton Williams along with defensive end Darron Reed, defensive end Wilky Denaud, defensive tackle/noseguard Stephen Johnson and JUCO defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis.

“Edge guys I thought we did really well with. On defense, interior, we still have some work to do,” said Freeze.

On the offensive line, AU signed offensive tackle Tyler Johnson, offensive tackle Clay Wedin, center/guard Bradyn Joiner, center/guard Connor Lew and JUCO offensive tackle Izavion Miller.

Miller could be AU’s starting right tackle next season while the rest of the group probably needs time to develop.

“We have some work to do on the O-line. We're not through there,” said Freeze. “We're really not through anywhere; we still have some big targets out there that hopefully we can close on now or in that second wave when we hit the road in January.”

Freeze said AU’s biggest remaining needs are offensive linemen, interior defensive lineman and linebackers. He also wants to sign an experienced quarterback from the transfer portal along with a wide receiver and possibly a running back.

The Tigers already announced the signing of two portal transfers — defensive end/outside linebacker Elijah McAllister from Vanderbilt and tight end Rivaldo Fairweather from FIU — and have targeted a number of offensive linemen from the portal.

In the last couple of weeks, AU has hosted at least five transfer offensive lineman for official or unofficial visits including Jordan Brown from Charlotte, Dillon Wade from Tulsa, Amari Kight from Alabama, Ben Scott from Arizona State and Walter Rouse from Stanford.

“There's still a few in the portal that we're heavily on. Hopefully we can land a few of those guys,” said Freeze.