But it’s going to be especially tough for Auburn considering Freeze and his staff overturned more than 50 percent of the roster in the offseason and the players on both sides are learning new schemes under first-year coordinators.

I’m sure a lot of coaches across college football will be asking and hoping for the same from their team in Week 1.

Still, it’s important for Freeze to set high standards for his players and coaches, and that starts Saturday.

“Even though it's Game 1, you would like for it to be clean,” said Freeze. “That we're not having pre-snap penalties or turning the ball over — any foolish penalties. And you'd like to see them play with great passion.

“Obviously, you want to win the game and you want to look good. But that's always a fear, I guess, you have of you're not quite sure how a new team that we've piecemealed together ever since we've been here and now they're fixing to get out there in front of 88,000 and a loud crowd and how will we handle all of our emotions? And does it cause us to have a foolish penalty here or there? Things like that you can't do and win games.”

For the offense, that especially means keeping false start and delay of game penalties to a minimum and not turning the ball over. It also means not having too many missed assignments and loafs, which were a problem in AU’s last full-scale scrimmage.

On the defensive side of the ball, AU wants to create havoc while not giving up many explosive plays. Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts defines havoc as tackles-for-loss, sacks, pass breakups, interceptions and fumble recoveries.

He wants the defense to create havoc on 20 percent of the offense’s snaps.

“As a defense we just want to show what we’re capable of,” said linebacker Eugene Asante. “I think we want to execute the defense the way coach Roberts and the staff have set the gameplan out for us. That’s the biggest thing, just going out there and not being caught up and being nervous and anxious. Just going out there and executing and not trying to play hero ball.

“The biggest thing is just every person on the defense doing their role and their responsibility the way it was designed within the scheme. I think that will bring the results we desire.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.