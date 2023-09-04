“I think the best teaching can happen after a win because you can be hard on ‘em, hard on your coaches,” said Freeze. “Our coaches’ meeting, truthfully, yesterday wasn’t really pleasant. It wasn’t demeaning. It was, ‘Guys, here are the facts. This is reality. This is who we are right now, and thank God we get to celebrate being 1-0 and won in Jordan-Hare and we won’t take that lightly. That’s awesome. However, this is what I see and if that continues, we won’t be celebrating a whole lot.’

It’s also a good time for some tough love and Freeze had plenty of that too after Saturday’s 59-14 drubbing of UMass in the season opener.

AUBURN | A win, any win, is a time to celebrate as far as Hugh Freeze is concerned.

“I’ve said I don’t know how great we can be this year. I don’t. But we ought to be able to line up right and play hard and that’s what we’ve got to get fixed. I thought our kids played hard and I thought it was a clean game. But you can’t line up wrong 15 times.”

Those alignment issues came on defense. Freeze said it’s up to the linebackers and defensive backs to make sure the defensive line is lined up in the proper gaps before the snap.

“It's going to bite us big-time if that continues to be the issue,” said Freeze. “We did have a lot of young kids out there, but nobody is going to write that and it's not going to make you feel better sitting in the film room after a week that it bites you.

"It's one thing if somebody makes us miss a tackle, like this back this week will. That's one thing but for us to be aligned improperly and be a gap short or not be on the same page with all 11 on the back end, especially, it will burn you.”

Some of the other issues Freeze had with his players and staff during the game included perimeter blocking quarterback decision-making and route running on offense, and six missed tackles and a “few loafs” on special teams in the second half.

He also continues to be displeased with how poorly his defenders get off blocks.

“Man, we’ve got to play with our hands and rip off blocks and we still don’t do that quite well enough for me,” he said.

Auburn (1-0) returns to action Saturday at California. Kickoff at California Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.