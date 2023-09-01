“I think everybody is on the edge of their seat, excited about the season,” said linebacker Eugene Asante. “I think you can tell it when you’re walking through campus.

There’s genuine excitement in the air for Saturday’s opener against UMass and the atmosphere at Jordan-Har Stadium could be more electric than you’d expect for an early non-conference opponent.

“Coach (Hugh) Freeze and the staff have established it where the fans are excited and they are bought in. The players are bought in as well. We believe everything the coaches have implemented. We’re excited to go out there and show the people what we can do. Ultimately we think we can do really big things.”

The beginning of the Freeze era, which includes a rebuilt roster, has generated a lot of enthusiasm among the Auburn faithful. As for Freeze, he can’t wait to lead the Tigers out of the tunnel for the first time.

“Really excited about my first experience running out in Jordan-Hare Stadium. I think that's going to be phenomenal and exciting,” said Freeze.

“It's just going to be a magical experience I know in that stadium provided that we play well. That's the pressure or the anxiousness that you feel sitting in this chair — just wanting to deliver.”

Saturday will also mark the biggest crowd in Jordan-Hare history as the capacity increased to 88,043 in the offseason with the addition of new premium seating.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

“So many people who are anticipating this first game,” said tight end Luke Deal. “I feel like a lot of times with a culture like we have and a history that Auburn has, you kind of look forward to some of the later games or some of the primetime games.

“I feel like this University and this football team is really … excited for this new era. I think there’s definitely more buzz around and it’s got us excited for Week 1.”