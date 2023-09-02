Auburn scored on its first five possessions of the game, committed just three penalties and won the turnover battle 2-0. AU’s defense tallied four sacks while the offense didn’t allow one.

The Tigers roared to a 59-15 win over UMass to open the Freeze era Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers opened the game with a 62-yard drive as Damari Alston scored his first-career touchdown on a 2-yard run.

Backup quarterback Robby Ashford found paydirt three times in the first half on runs of 10, 1 and 4 yards.

Special teams were big in the first half. Brian Battie’s 39-yard kickoff return set up AU’s first touchdown and Keionte’s Scott’s 56-yard punt return set up Ashford’s first TD run.

Alex McPherson added a 37-yard field goal.

Jaylin Simpson was a star on defense returning a fumble for 13 yards to set up Ashford’s third TD and returning an interception for a 50-yard TD to open the scoring in the second half.

Jeremiah Cobb had a 42-yard TD run and Sean Jackson a 45-yard TD run in the second half.

AU totaled 292 rushing yards with Jackson leading the way with 64 yards on five carries. Cobb had 57 yards on five carries, Ashford 51 on nine carries and Alston 43 yards on eight carries.

Staring quarterback Payton Thorne completed 10 of 17 passes for 141 yards including a 29-yard touchdown to Jay Fair early in the second half. Ashford completed 2 of 6 for three yards and Holden Geriner 2 of 2 for 59 yards.

UMass had 89 yards and a touchdown on its opening drive of the game but was held to just 83 yards on its next 32 plays encompassing nine drives.

Auburn returns to action next Saturday at California. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.