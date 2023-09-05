Freeze adjusting his approach with Thorne
AUBURN | Hugh Freeze gets animated on the sidelines. He yells sometimes.
And Auburn’s quarterbacks can be on the receiving end of his displeasure including Payton Thorne during Saturday’s 59-14 win over UMass.
It started with an RPO decision when Thorne chose to hand it off and the running back was quickly dropped for a 1-yard loss.
"So, I'm doing my antics over there, and he probably sees that,” said Freeze. “Then about two plays later, the darn safety stays as high as he can, and we pull it and throw it. Those are the things that can't happen.
“He's too intelligent, has too much of an IQ, and he'll get that cleaned up and fixed. I've got to make sure I coach him in a way that is helpful and doesn't make him press.”
Freeze knows every player is wired different. He believes in a tough-love style of coaching but adjusts his approach to each of his players. For Thorne, he plans to tone down those sideline antics.
“Listen: I love you, and it's not based on your performance,” explained Freeze. “As long as our players know that I think I can coach them hard, and they see that and they see a consistency and, 'Hey, you don't treat me any different after the game whether I threw four touchdowns or three picks.’
“Yeah, I'm disappointed. Yeah, I feel like I ought to coach you better, and I felt like you ought to play better, but that doesn't affect (our relationship). And I think Payton knows that.”
In his first Auburn game, Thorne finished 10 of 17 for 141 yards including a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jay Fair early in the third quarter.
Like his coaches, the Michigan State transfer sees plenty of room for improvement.
“First game, a first for all of us with the new system and everything, there’s definitely a couple throws I wish I could have back,” said Thorne. “But that’s just about every game so I’m not going to hang my head on those or anything like that. Just going to improve on those things and work with coach and watch the film and go from there.”
Auburn (1-0) returns to action Saturday at California. Kickoff at California Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.