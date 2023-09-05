It started with an RPO decision when Thorne chose to hand it off and the running back was quickly dropped for a 1-yard loss.

And Auburn’s quarterbacks can be on the receiving end of his displeasure including Payton Thorne during Saturday’s 59-14 win over UMass.

"So, I'm doing my antics over there, and he probably sees that,” said Freeze. “Then about two plays later, the darn safety stays as high as he can, and we pull it and throw it. Those are the things that can't happen.

“He's too intelligent, has too much of an IQ, and he'll get that cleaned up and fixed. I've got to make sure I coach him in a way that is helpful and doesn't make him press.”

Freeze knows every player is wired different. He believes in a tough-love style of coaching but adjusts his approach to each of his players. For Thorne, he plans to tone down those sideline antics.

“Listen: I love you, and it's not based on your performance,” explained Freeze. “As long as our players know that I think I can coach them hard, and they see that and they see a consistency and, 'Hey, you don't treat me any different after the game whether I threw four touchdowns or three picks.’

“Yeah, I'm disappointed. Yeah, I feel like I ought to coach you better, and I felt like you ought to play better, but that doesn't affect (our relationship). And I think Payton knows that.”