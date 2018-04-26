AUBURN | The spotlight will be on the two starting pitchers Thursday night in the opening game of No. 19 Auburn’s series at No. 1 Florida. The Tigers’ Casey Mize and the Gators’ Brady Singer are both projected as first-round draft picks in June’s MLB Draft. Mize could even go first overall to the Detroit Tigers. “We’ll see Singer and Mize, which I’m excited about. I know Florida will be excited about, which I think most people that love college baseball in America is going to be excited about,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “In 17 years I’ve seen some good ones but this is about as good as I can remember.”

Since the start of 2017, Mize has struck out 203 and walked only 15 over 141.2 innings. Anthony Hall/Auburn athletics

Mize, a preseason All-American, is 8-1 with a 2.25 ERA. He’s struck out 94 and issued six walks. The opposition is batting just .171 against him. Singer is 8-1 with a 2.77 ERA, 73 strikeouts and 15 walks. “He’s a great player but I’m not trying to make it about two players. I’m trying to keep it a team thing,” Mize said. “I pitched against a guy a few weeks ago that really made it about two players and I didn’t like that. I don’t have to hit off him and he doesn’t have to hit off me. It’s going to be our teams competing. I’m just looking forward to that.” Mize will have his hands full against a Florida lineup that is hitting .290 and leads the SEC with 96 doubles, 64 home runs and 316 runs scored. Jonathan India is hitting .415 with 13 home runs and 33 RBI, JJ Schwarz .304 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI and Wil Dalton .287 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI. The Gators are second in the conference with a 3.13 team ERA and third in defense with a .982 fielding percentage. Closer Michael Byrne is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and an SEC-best 10 saves. Florida is 34-9 overall and 14-4 in the SEC.

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN FLORIDA THU Jr. RHP Casey Mize (8-1, 2.25) Jr. RHP Brady Singer (8-1, 2.77) FRI Fr. RHP Tanner Burns (3-4, 2.29) Jr. RHP Jackson Kowar (7-1, 2.40) SAT TBA Fr. RHP Jack Leftwich (3-1, 3.40)

“We need to be playing our best ball to compete and try to win the series,” Mize said. “We’re looking forward to playing against them. We’ve played against some really good teams and we think they’re going to be the best. I think that’s what we signed up for.” First pitch Thursday night at McKethan Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Friday’s game will be 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s at 1 p.m. The final two games will be available on SECN+ and WatchESPN. TEAM NEWS ** Mize was struck by a hit ball in his right forearm during Friday’s start at Alabama. He was limited to just 5.0 innings in the 19-5 win, but said his arm is feeling normal now. “I woke up the next day and was a little bit stiff but once I got moving around and everything, throwing was fine, I kept throwing that game. It really didn’t affect me but it did get a little tight, but we worked that out pretty quickly. But I feel great,” Mize said. ** Auburn goes into the series 30-12 overall and 9-9 in the SEC, one game behind Ole Miss and Arkansas for first place in the SEC West but only two games ahead of Tennessee for the final spot in the 12-team SEC Tournament. After the Florida series, Auburn hosts No. 17 Vanderbilt, plays at No. 6 Ole Miss and closes out the regular season with a home series against LSU.