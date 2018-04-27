IN HIS OWN WORDS: "Every time I go over to Auburn, coach Gus Malzahn is the first one to see me," said Hudson. "I don't have to wait. He is always there. He is like another father to me. We just have a great relationship.

"Coach Malzahn has made me feel so important. He stops whatever he is doing and spends time with me. Me, him, coach [Chip] Lindsey and coach [Kodi] Burns all have a great relationship. Those guys are all big reasons why I committed. It is not just one coach that recruits me — it is those guys, coach G (Rodney Garner) and all of them. The Auburn coaches have made me feel right at home for a while now.

"I feel like a belong there. I like how close it is to home too. It will be easy for my family to come see me play. I have been there a lot and it is great every time.

"I told the Auburn coaches that this is the place for me over the phone a while back. When I was on a visit, we were talking about my role as a receiver and that is really when it hit me that Auburn was the right fit for me. They were all very excited. Coach Malzahn was very excited. Bo Nix and George Pickens were excited too."