AUBURN — The Joe Burrow experiment will soon encounter an important variable: Auburn's defense.

Through two weeks, LSU's transfer quarterback has received mostly positive reviews despite lackluster numbers. Burrow's basic statistics tell a slightly different tale. He has only completed 47.7 percent of his passes, but he has thrown two touchdowns to zero interceptions. As a team, LSU's passing offense ranks 13th in the Southeastern Conference and the Tigers are last in total offense.

But when it comes to Burrow, opponents say it may be worth ignoring the statistics.

Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has known Burrow and Burrow's father since his Nebraska days. Steele won't discount Burrow's contributions to the LSU offense simply because of unimpressive numbers through two weeks.

"I think the thing that probably comes out the most, he’s very, very bright. He’s a very bright young man and you see a little bit more of checking plays and audible at the line of scrimmage. Those kinds of things are the first things that jumps out at you," Steele said. "Anytime you’ve got a quarterback that can get you out of a bad play and get you in a good one, it ups the difficulty a little bit."

A deeper dive into those passing numbers, however, further muddies Burrow's start at LSU.

According to Pro Football Focus, Burrow has been pressured on 19 dropbacks so far this season. Burrow has completed just 1-of-13 passes in those situations for three yards passing. He has taken four sacks when under pressure. Perhaps the more telling number: Burrow's 37.7 completion percentage when he isn't blitzed.

Combining those two statistics, Burrow is subpar when he isn't blitzed and he's even worse when he's under pressure. If Auburn can find ways to pressure Burrow without blitzing, it could be a recipe for disaster for LSU.

That combination of statistical misfortune helps explain why Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean, who was part of Burrow's recruiting class at Ohio State, described Burrow's game the way he did.

"I know he’s a great passer when he sets his feet," Dean said.

Burrow, of course, isn't the only factor in what Gus Malzahn calls "one of the more balanced teams in our conference right now." The Tigers have run the ball 76 times compared to 44 pass attempts. LSU comes in slightly higher in rushing offense, ranked at No. 11 in the SEC.

Senior running back Nick Brossette has taken most of the workload with 20.5 carries per game through two outings.

Brossette has received his fair share of doubts early because, quite frankly, he isn't Leonard Fournette or Derrius Guice. He doesn't bring the same star power of past LSU running backs considering it has taken him until his senior season to become a significant contributor.

But Steele is familiar with him from his time as LSU's defensive coordinator. And for that reason, he won't underestimate him.

"I don’t question him," Steele said. "When I was there, he was on the scout team so I saw him everyday. He’s got great vision, he’s got a lot of power, he’s a patient back and he’s got vision to see it. He’s a very good, talented young man."