AUBURN — It's easy to point out the negatives from Auburn's devastating loss to LSU last season.

Auburn blew a 20-point second half lead on the road. The Tigers did so by running the ball 17 times in a row on first down, which led to second-guessing Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey as play-callers. And perhaps, most importantly, it gave the Tigers their second loss of the season, which at the time, felt like a dagger to any SEC Championship Game or College Football Playoff hopes.

Jarrett Stidham doesn't feel the need to hash through the negatives. Those are obvious.

But he thinks that LSU result changed the leadership on Auburn's football team in 2017 and beyond.

"I just don’t think the season would’ve played out the way it did unless we had lost that game so I try to find the positivity behind it," Stidham said. "I think when you’re up 20 on the road against a team like LSU, and then you end up losing, it kind of puts different things into perspective. From that moment on we really grew as a team, leaders really, really stepped up. ... I don't think we would've gone on to go to the SEC Championship, to be honest."

As Gus Malzahn pointed out Tuesday, many of the returning contributors from the 2017 team returned in 2018. Stidham detailed how the team's leadership council — which is made up of Stidham, Chandler Cox, Deshaun Davis, Ryan Davis, Darrell Williams, Marquel Harrell, Marlon Davison and Dontavius Russell — is made up of plenty of key players from that game a season ago.

That returning leadership, freshly reminded of the 2017 outcome against LSU, makes it so Malzahn doesn't have to harp on the necessary psychological changes after last year's result.

"I really don't have to say a whole lot. That was an extremely tough loss. It was the toughest loss of the year last year, and one of the toughest since I've been here. Our players, the majority of them, are back and went through it, so they understand it," Malzahn said. "They don't need a whole lot of motivation and rah-rah stuff as far a last year. This is a new year. We're playing at home. Our guys are extremely motivated right now. Looking back, that was kinda the turning point of our whole season last year, going through that extremely low time."

Ultimately, the specifics of that game don't matter in 2018.

Auburn's coaches and players will say as much.

But the fact they're willing to reference such a heartbreaking loss is a change in tune from the norm. It's common for players and coaches to ignore past results to take the this-is-a-new-year approach. That's still going to happen to an extent, but all four Auburn players and coaches who spoke to the media Tuesday — Malzahn, Stidham, Chandler Cox and Jamel Dean — went into detail about the team's psyche and response after that game.

To them, as devastating as it was, the LSU loss has had a lasting effect throughout the 2017 season and into 2018.

"I think it's one of those games where it made us the team that we were in November and December, and got us to the SEC Championship. Because it's just one of those games you learn from. You could either just say, 'Dang,' like, 'we lost.' You can either quit or just keep going," Cox said. "We decided to keep going, and forget about it. It made us better. It was a heartbreaking loss, obviously, to everyone in here. But it was one of those games that we needed."