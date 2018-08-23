AUBURN — JaTarvious Whitlow isn't a household name yet. But with the skill set he brings — and a catchy nickname like "Boobee" — it may only be a matter of time.

Running backs coach Tim Horton provided a mild surprise last week when he admitted Kam Martin and Whitlow had separated themselves at the position. Martin was to be expected given his experience compared to the other competitors. Whitlow, still yet to take a college snap, was a bit more startling.

Anyone who watched Whitlow in high school at nearby Lafayette (Ala.) saw something special. That goes for a Whitlow basketball tournament, track meet or Friday night football game.

Through a redshirt year and polished offseason, Whitlow has been given enough time to show Auburn coaches something similar.

"The one thing about J-Dub that you really notice immediately is what a good athlete he is. He was a great athlete in high school in the sense he was terrific in track, he was a great basketball player and he obviously was very gifted in football," Horton said. "The other thing that hopefully that can set him apart is what a competitor he is. He's got a great love for competition. It doesn't matter if we're doing a 1-on-1 drill against the linebackers. It doesn't matter if you're shooting 3-pointers or a dunk contest. He's going to get right in the middle of it, and he's gonna try to win."

More often than not, Whitlow does win.

Horton told a story last week about asking his running backs, already knowing the answer, who had won state championships in high school. Shaun Shivers raised his hand. Malik Miller's hand went up. Kam Martin informed everyone he'd lost in the Texas 6A semifinals. Then, Whitlow — who is sometimes jokingly reminded he played 2A ball — shot his hand in the air.

"I said, 'Whitlow, did you win a state championship?' He said, 'Coach, I won seven state championships. I won basketball, I won the long jump, I won the 100, I won the 400," Horton said. "You know ... he's got personality."

It goes to show: Whitlow usually wins.

He's a front-runner to win Auburn's running back bell cow role.

Auburn's running back competition will be an ongoing one throughout the 2018 season. Kam Martin will likely take the first snap. Even though Whitlow is right there, true freshmen Asa Martin and Shaun Shivers are right on his heels. Neither of those guys fumbled during fall camp, per Horton. Whitlow did once.

But Whitlow has some built-in advantages. Horton admitted Whitlow is the best pass blocker of the group, and not just because he's the bigger back. His competitive desire to block separates him from the pack in that category.

That big body in the backfield is, however, something that gives Whitlow a notable edge over some of the other options.

"The first thing is, he is a heavier back that I think can get downhill some. He's a really good athlete," offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said. "He's over 210, I think. 215. Somewhere in there. So he can pass protect. I think he's a complete back."