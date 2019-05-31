Owen is tasked to slow down a lineup that has hit 87 home runs this spring, which is tied for fourth-most in the country.

The Chanticleers scored those runs in their march out of the loser’s bracket to win the Sun Belt Tournament last week. Now the 2016 national champions, 35-24-1 this season, will try to keep their offense rolling as the No. 3 seed in the Regional.

AUBURN | Eighty runs in six games. That’s what Jack Owen will face when he starts Auburn’s opener in the Atlanta Regional against Coastal Carolina.

“In game one I just have to set a good tempo for the weekend. I have to put us in a good position to win,” Owen said. “If we can play good, clean baseball for seven innings and we’re in a position to win then I have done my job.”

Auburn enters its third consecutive NCAA Regional as the No. 2 seed and with a 33-25 record. The Tigers haven’t put up big numbers at the plate or on the mound, but they have played the nation’s No. 1 strength of schedule according to WarrenNolan. Being battle-tested could give AU an advantage going into a tough Regional.

“We have some special wins. But we’ve seen talent over and over and over again, and I always think that’s why the SEC performs well, because often times they see really good stuff heading into postseason and really great teams. But sometimes we don’t see any better, and I think that prepares you well,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

One of the keys for the Tigers against Coastal and for the entire Regional is to get off to a fast start. AU is short on pitching and probably can’t survive an early trip to the loser’s bracket.

“I couldn’t agree with that any more, of getting off to a hot start, because this thing is over quick,” Thompson said. “I think we all know the importance of winning Game 1, and then it becomes so important, if you’re really interested in having—if you want to win a regional—winning Game 2. You can’t wait in a Regional to get started. You’ve got to be ready Pitch One to be at your best.”