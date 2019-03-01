“I still think he’s got a chance to have a monster year. I can see it,” Thompson said. “There is a buggywhip, there is a presence. He can handle velocity. He thinks his way through at-bats. We had our players talk to each other about their at-bats and I still think he feels like he’s pressing a little bit with runners at second and third.”

But for Auburn coach Butch Thompson, this is just the tip of the iceberg for the junior college transfer.

AUBURN | Rankin Woley is off to a pretty hot start. The junior is third on the team with a .344 average, first with three doubles and tied for second with seven RBI.

Woley hit his first home run of the season, an opposite field drive over the right field wall, to lead No. 18 Auburn to a 13-9 win over UCF Sunday.

“I think I’m off to a pretty solid start, but I definitely want to, you know, try and take the pressure off myself,” Woley said. “I feel like a lot of times that in bats, especially with runners on, that I try and worry about scoring them as opposed to seeing pitches and having good, quality at-bats and that’s something—I want to lock down first base, for sure. I want to become as best of a defensive first baseman as I can and make sure that my at-bats, whether I hit a homer or I strike out, doesn’t affect my defensive play at all.

“But mainly, for me, as a hitter I want to take the pressure off myself, see the pitches, stay in my approach that Gabe (Gross) and I talk about so often and not make the moment too big. I want to make the moment come to me and just be there when the team needs me.”

The Atlanta, Ga., native began his college career at LSU, starting eight games as a true freshman, before leaving and playing last season at Chattahoochee Valley. He was named NJCAA first-team All-American last year after hitting .460 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 93 RBI.

Woley sat out most of fall drills with an injury he suffered in the Cape Cod League before earning the starting position at first base during preseason drills. He has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage on 75 chances despite playing first for the first time in his career.

“I learned a lot, from going to LSU to Chat Valley,” Woley said. “I loved the time I had at Chat Valley. I think it was one of the best periods for me, just learning myself as a player and learning what I need to do on a daily basis, and applying that same stuff here at Auburn with a great coaching staff and an awesome supporting staff also. I think that’s really helped me get to where I am today and hopefully, keep going forward with it, for sure.”