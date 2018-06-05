“Just kind of smiling from ear-to-ear,” said Auburn hitting coach Gabe Gross after the Tigers totaled 50 hits and scored 40 runs in three games in Raleigh. “To be honest with you, my thoughts are that we’ve got to go beat Florida. That’s my thought because I want to go to Omaha.”

But now they’ll face an even tougher task in the Super Regionals at No. 1 overall seed and defending national champion Florida.

RALEIGH | Auburn’s bats got hot at just the right time with an overpowering performance in a sweep through the Raleigh Regional last weekend.

Auburn batted .424 as a team in wins over Northeastern. Army and N.C. State totaling nine doubles, one triple and six home runs. They drew 17 total walks.

Four Tigers batted over .500 in the Regional including Most Outstanding Player Josh Anthony, who hit .692 with six runs scored, three doubles, one home run and seven RBI.

“It’s really one of the reasons I love coaching. It’s very special for me to be able to teach somebody something and watch them apply it on the field,” Gross said. “To watch our guys hit this weekend, No. 1 they deserve all the credit because they are tremendously talented baseball players. To watch the transformation of Josh Anthony this year and to see him have the weekend he had, that’s pretty special for me.”

Steven Williams hit .615 with seven runs scored, one double, one triple, one home runs and five RBI, Jay Estes .545 with four runs scored, three doubles and three RBI and Edouard Julien .538 with six runs scored, two home runs and six RBI.

All three joined Anthony on the All-Tournament team along with starting pitcher Casey Mize, who was taken No. 1 overall in the first round of the MLB Draft Monday, and Brendan Venter, who hit .462 with two runs scored, one double and two RBI.

“I do think this is at the top of our year hitting right now,” said Estes, who has raised his average 80 points to a team-best .338 in the last 26 games. “I think if everyone sticks to their approach, it doesn’t matter where we go, we’ll keep on with the success that we’re having now.”

Auburn lost two-of-three at Florida April 26-28 and the Gators had three players drafted in the first round including starting pitchers Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar.

Florida won the Gainesville Regional late Monday night, bouncing back from a 7-4 defeat earlier in the day to defeat FAU 5-2 in a winner-take-all rematch.

The best two-of-three Gainesville Super Regional will get underway Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at at McKethan Stadium. Sunday’s game will also be at 11 a.m. and if necessary, a Monday game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. All games will be carried on ESPN.

The winner of the Super Regional will advance to the College World Series, which begins Saturday, June 16.