We're about a month away from the Early Signing Period, and things are starting to fall into place for Auburn's 2024 class. The Tigers currently have 18 commits in the class, but Hugh Freeze and company are hungry for more. Here are some names to track over the next month, broken down position by position, as we inch closer to December. We'll start with players on the offensive side of the ball.

Auburn is in heavy pursuit of Texas A&M wide receiver commit Cam Coleman. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Quarterback Auburn plans to add one quarterback from the high school level in this class and Walker White is the guy. The Little Rock, Ark., native will likely see Payton Thorne return next season as the starter, giving him a season to learn Freeze's system without being thrown immediately into the fire.

Running Back J'Marion Burnette and Auburn recently went their separate ways, leaving no current running back commits in the 2024 class. The Tigers are hoping to return their entire room next season, and while it would be nice to grab a running back from the high school level, it's not vitally important for this class. However, Auburn is still in pursuit of Clemson commit David Eziomume, but that could be a difficult flip to pull off. Same deal with Miami commit Kevin Riley. It's worth noting that Auburn is making a heavy push for 2025 running back Alvin Henderson, so this may be a position that can wait until next cycle, especially with someone like Henderson on the table.

Wide Receiver It's no secret Auburn desperately needs upgrades at wide receiver before next season, and luckily, there are some high-caliber guys coming in. All three of the Tigers' current wide receiver commits — Perry Thompson, Malcolm Simmons and Bryce Cain — are expected to see the field immediately upon arrival. Auburn is content with three receivers, but a fourth is something the Tigers are heavily in pursuit of right now. Cam Coleman is the clear-cut, No. 1 target on the board right now, and Auburn is pouring every effort into flipping the Texas A&M commit, especially after the firing of Jimbo Fisher. He's expected to visit for the Iron Bowl, but that could always change. Continue to monitor Coleman closely, especially as Texas A&M works to name its new head coach. Auburn is also working to flip Ryan Williams, and while he's a 2025 recruit, there's a chance that Williams could reclassify into the 2024 class. If Williams were to reclassify, he wouldn't sign until February, giving Auburn a chance to host him on an official visit in January. The Tigers will host Williams for the Iron Bowl and an official ruling on his classification status will come in December.

Tight End Rivaldo Fairweather has made an immediate impact on the offense and Auburn is looking to bring back Fairweather, along with the rest of the tight end room, next season. That being said, the Tigers are tracking several names with the hope to add one or two more tight ends before signing day. Florida commit Amir Jackson has been on campus several times, while Roger Saleapaga plans to take his official visit the weekend of the Iron Bowl. Auburn currently has one tight end committed — Martavious Collins.