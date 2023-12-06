Two weeks until early signing day. The transfer portal is in full swing. It's a beautiful, yet crazy time in the college football world Auburn is entering its final stretch before several recruits put pen to paper and make it official in the 2024 class. The Tigers feel good about where they sit with their current class, but are still making headway with some major prospects. They're also extending offers to portal players and will begin hosting them on official visits beginning this weekend. We'll dive into the latest on the guys left on the board on both sides of the ball today, but we'll start with the offense.

Matthew Bedford was a multi-year start at Indiana. (Indiana Athletics)

QUARTERBACK Needs: 1 Commit (1): Walker White Targets: None The Skinny: Auburn plans to add one quarterback from the high school level in this class White is the one. The 6-foot-3 quarterback is likely to enter a room with Payton Thorne as a returning starter, with the backup positions up for grabs. Even with the portal open, unless there's a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback available, I believe it's possible Auburn passes on a portal QB.

RUNNING BACK Needs: 0-1 Commits: None Targets (2): Kevin Riley (20%), David Eziomume (10%) The Skinny: The Tigers are hoping to return their entire room next season, and while it would be nice to grab a running back from the high school level, it's still not vitally important for this class. Riley and Eziomume will remain on the board, but it's becoming seemingly unlikely that Auburn will land either with early signing day two weeks away. However, it's worth noting that Auburn is making a heavy push for 2025 running back Alvin Henderson. This could be a situation where Auburn puts all its eggs in one basket for the 2025 class to land Henderson.

WIDE RECEIVER Needs: 3-4+ (Portal) Commits (4): Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson, Cam Coleman Targets (1): Ryan Williams** 55%, Portal Offers (3): Robert Lewis 50%, Will Sheppard 40%, Caullin Lacy 30% The Skinny: Auburn has four of the five that could perhaps be the best wide receiver class in Auburn history. The Tigers added the fourth, Cam Coleman, last week after a lengthy battle with Texas A&M. However, the sights are now set on five-star Ryan Williams, who remains committed to Alabama and a member of the 2025 class. Will he still be a member of the 2025 class before the end of the month? Only Williams truly knows, but things appear to be trending in the direction of a reclassification. If Williams does reclassify in the 2024 class, he wouldn't sign until February and would be able to take official visits in January. Auburn would most certainly get one, and while other schools can't be completely ruled out, this appears all set to be a battle between in-state rivals. Meanwhile in portal land, Auburn's extended offers to former Georgia State receiver Robert Lewis, former Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard and former South Alabama wideout Caullin Lacy. Lewis confirmed on social media that he'll officially visit Auburn this week and Cincinnati next week. Sheppard could prove to be tricky, as LSU is expected to be a major player against Auburn in the battle for the Louisiana native. Meanwhile, Lacy is set to officially visit Texas A&M this weekend and Oregon next weekend, but could potentially set up a visit to Auburn. ** = Ryan Williams is currently a member of the 2025 class.

TIGHT END Needs: 1-2 Commits (1): Martavious Collins Targets (5): Willie Rodriguez 30% Amir Jackson 30%, Michael Smith 15%, Kylan Fox 15%, Jayden Fortier 10% The Skinny: Auburn could return its entire tight end room next season, but could be looking to add one or two additional tight ends. Roger Saleapaga is no longer on the board, as the top Auburn target from Orem, Utah, announced his commitment to Oregon last Friday. However, there are still five key targets remaining as Auburn tries to work its magic down the home stretch like it did last season. All five listed are still in the mix for Auburn, and at the moment, it doesn't sound like communication will slow down before signing day. We'll see how this position group progresses over the next two weeks.