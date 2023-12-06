Hot Board: Offense
Two weeks until early signing day. The transfer portal is in full swing.
It's a beautiful, yet crazy time in the college football world
Auburn is entering its final stretch before several recruits put pen to paper and make it official in the 2024 class. The Tigers feel good about where they sit with their current class, but are still making headway with some major prospects.
They're also extending offers to portal players and will begin hosting them on official visits beginning this weekend.
We'll dive into the latest on the guys left on the board on both sides of the ball today, but we'll start with the offense.
QUARTERBACK
Needs: 1
Commit (1): Walker White
Targets: None
The Skinny: Auburn plans to add one quarterback from the high school level in this class White is the one.
The 6-foot-3 quarterback is likely to enter a room with Payton Thorne as a returning starter, with the backup positions up for grabs. Even with the portal open, unless there's a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback available, I believe it's possible Auburn passes on a portal QB.
RUNNING BACK
Needs: 0-1
Commits: None
Targets (2): Kevin Riley (20%), David Eziomume (10%)
The Skinny: The Tigers are hoping to return their entire room next season, and while it would be nice to grab a running back from the high school level, it's still not vitally important for this class.
Riley and Eziomume will remain on the board, but it's becoming seemingly unlikely that Auburn will land either with early signing day two weeks away.
However, it's worth noting that Auburn is making a heavy push for 2025 running back Alvin Henderson. This could be a situation where Auburn puts all its eggs in one basket for the 2025 class to land Henderson.
WIDE RECEIVER
Needs: 3-4+ (Portal)
Commits (4): Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson, Cam Coleman
Targets (1): Ryan Williams** 55%,
Portal Offers (3): Robert Lewis 50%, Will Sheppard 40%, Caullin Lacy 30%
The Skinny: Auburn has four of the five that could perhaps be the best wide receiver class in Auburn history.
The Tigers added the fourth, Cam Coleman, last week after a lengthy battle with Texas A&M. However, the sights are now set on five-star Ryan Williams, who remains committed to Alabama and a member of the 2025 class.
Will he still be a member of the 2025 class before the end of the month? Only Williams truly knows, but things appear to be trending in the direction of a reclassification.
If Williams does reclassify in the 2024 class, he wouldn't sign until February and would be able to take official visits in January. Auburn would most certainly get one, and while other schools can't be completely ruled out, this appears all set to be a battle between in-state rivals.
Meanwhile in portal land, Auburn's extended offers to former Georgia State receiver Robert Lewis, former Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard and former South Alabama wideout Caullin Lacy.
Lewis confirmed on social media that he'll officially visit Auburn this week and Cincinnati next week.
Sheppard could prove to be tricky, as LSU is expected to be a major player against Auburn in the battle for the Louisiana native.
Meanwhile, Lacy is set to officially visit Texas A&M this weekend and Oregon next weekend, but could potentially set up a visit to Auburn.
** = Ryan Williams is currently a member of the 2025 class.
TIGHT END
Needs: 1-2
Commits (1): Martavious Collins
Targets (5): Willie Rodriguez 30% Amir Jackson 30%, Michael Smith 15%, Kylan Fox 15%, Jayden Fortier 10%
The Skinny: Auburn could return its entire tight end room next season, but could be looking to add one or two additional tight ends.
Roger Saleapaga is no longer on the board, as the top Auburn target from Orem, Utah, announced his commitment to Oregon last Friday.
However, there are still five key targets remaining as Auburn tries to work its magic down the home stretch like it did last season. All five listed are still in the mix for Auburn, and at the moment, it doesn't sound like communication will slow down before signing day.
We'll see how this position group progresses over the next two weeks.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Needs: 4-5+ (Portal)
Commits (1): DeAndre Carter
Targets (6): Seth Wilfred 55%, Favour Edwin 45%, Coen Echols 40%, Rustin Young 15%, Jaekwon Bouldin 15%
Portal Offers: Gerquan Scott, 40%, Matthew Bedford 35%, Easton Kilty 25%, Fernando Carmona 15%, Alan Herron 15%
The Skinny: For a while, it seemed that Auburn was a heavy favorite for Favour Edwin, but I no longer believe that to be the case. Alabama appears to have made a strong push during his Tuesday visit to Tuscaloosa and I now consider the Crimson Tide the leader.
However, Auburn will be hosting at least two offensive lineman with collegiate experience on official visits this weekend. JUCO lineman Seth Wilfred and Southern Miss transfer Gerquan Scott are both expected to be in Auburn.
Currently, I have both Wilfred and Scott trending upward with Auburn, but we'll see if that trend carries on following the weekend.
Auburn continues to stay in contact with Texas A&M commit Coen Echols, who visited for the Iron Bowl. I expect the coaching staff to make an in-home visit with Echols within the coming weeks as the pursuit for the lineman continues. Missouri is also in the mix for him.
UPDATE: Indiana offensive line transfer Matthew Bedford arrived in Auburn for a visit Wednesday. Originally from Memphis, Tenn., Bedford was a consistent start during his five-year tenure with the Hoosiers. He'll have one season of eligibility as a grad transfer.
Other names we'll continue to monitor will be Oregon State commit Rustin Young, JUCO tackle Jaekwon Bouldin and transfers Easton Kilty, Alan Herron and Fernando Carmona Jr.
Note: Jayven Richardson was removed from the board, as Richardson committed to Missouri.