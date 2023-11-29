We're entering the final stretch. Early signing day is in three weeks. The Tigers currently have 18 commits in the class, but Hugh Freeze and company are hungry for more. Here are some names to track over the next month, broken down position by position. We'll start with players on the offensive side of the ball.

QUARTERBACK Needs: 1 Commit (1): Walker White Targets: None The Skinny: Auburn plans to add one quarterback from the high school level in this class White is the one. The 6-foot-3 quarterback is likely to enter a room with Payton Thorne as a returning starter, with the backup positions up for grabs. Even with the portal opening next Monday, unless there's a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback available, I no longer foresee Auburn spending much time recruiting at the position portal-wise.

RUNNING BACK Needs: 0-1 Commits: None Targets (2): Kevin Riley (20%), David Eziomume (15%) The Skinny: The Tigers are hoping to return their entire room next season, and while it would be nice to grab a running back from the high school level, it's still not vitally important for this class. It seemed Auburn might have been making some headway with Eziomume over the last couple of weeks, but Clemson seems to have strengthened his commitment. The Tigers hosted Riley for the Iron Bowl, but flipping and signing the Miami commit still remains unlikely. However, it's worth noting that Auburn is making a heavy push for 2025 running back Alvin Henderson. This could be a situation where Auburn puts all its eggs in one basket for the 2025 class to land Henderson.

WIDE RECEIVER Needs: 3-4+ (Portal) Commits (3): Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson Targets (2): Cam Coleman (75%), Ryan Williams (40%) The Skinny: Coleman has now been to campus three times since former head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired from Texas A&M. Auburn continues to be the favorite to flip the No. 24 player in the country, although the hire of Mike Elko makes it interesting. Dameyune Craig, who was the Aggies' wide receivers coach under Fisher, appears to not be a part of Elko's future plans, per multiple reports. Craig was a vital part in Coleman's recruitment, but there's still plenty of love for Texas A&M. This seems set to come down to early signing day and Auburn will do everything it can to land Coleman. Meanwhile, it's sounding more and more likely that Ryan Williams will end up reclassifying into the 2024 class. If Williams does end up reclassifying, it's not out of the picture that Auburn could pull both wideouts, but the challenge of flipping Williams from Alabama remains tough. Expect departures and arrivals through the transfer portal at this position.

TIGHT END Needs: 1-2 Commits (1): Martavious Collins Targets (2): Roger Saleapaga 40%, Amir Jackson 30%, Kylan Fox 15% The Skinny: Auburn could return its entire tight end room next season, but could also be looking to add one or two depending on how the portal goes for the Tigers. Saleapaga is the No. 1 target right now and the 6-foot-5 Utah native took his official visit over the weekend. Things appear to have gone well, but Auburn is likely battling Oregon or Utah for him. A decision will be announced Dec. 1. Jackson is committed to Florida and Auburn continues to push for him to flip, with the UCF commit Fox also another possible name to monitor as signing day becomes closer.

