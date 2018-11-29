HOT BOARD: Offense
AUBURN | Auburn has 16 players committed in its 2019 class, seven of whom project to play on offense in college. That leaves around 5-6 spots to fill on offense before Signing Day.
Auburn has a quarterback, a guard, a tackle, two wide receivers and two tight ends committed, but is still in the market for two running backs, at least two more offensive linemen and maybe another wide receiver.
Here is a breakdown of some of the top targets at each position and the chances those targets join Auburn’s class.
Note: The percentages represent my opinion of Auburn’s chances against the field.
|Star ranking
|Player
|Hometown
|Previous
|Updated
|
Pinson, Ala.
|
AU
|
AU
|
Piedmont, S.C.
|
-
|
55%
Auburn appeared set to sign only one quarterback (Nix) in this class, but then Bryant became an option, an option the Tigers are willing to take. Bryant, the former Clemson quarterback, has one year of eligibility remaining and will announce Dec. 4 where he will use it. Before announcing, Bryant will return to Auburn for his fifth and final official visit. It will be Bryant’s second visit to Auburn in the past month. Auburn has made a very strong push here and could be the team to beat. Bryant could provide one year of service for Auburn, a year in which Nix could gain experience and knowledge in order to be ready as a sophomore in 2020.
