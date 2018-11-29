AUBURN | Auburn has 16 players committed in its 2019 class, seven of whom project to play on offense in college. That leaves around 5-6 spots to fill on offense before Signing Day.

Auburn has a quarterback, a guard, a tackle, two wide receivers and two tight ends committed, but is still in the market for two running backs, at least two more offensive linemen and maybe another wide receiver.

Here is a breakdown of some of the top targets at each position and the chances those targets join Auburn’s class.

Note: The percentages represent my opinion of Auburn’s chances against the field.