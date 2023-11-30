Let's review those names and the latest happenings in their recruitments, plus the chances that Auburn signs them.

Early signing day is quickly approaching and several big names will go from committed to signed rather soon. For the most part, Auburn's defensive class is rather solid, but there are still some guys in which the Tigers are pursuing.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Needs: 4-5

Commits (3): Malik Blocton, TJ Lindsey, Dimitry Nicolas

Targets (4): Jeremiah Beaman 40%, Brien Taylor 20% (JUCO), LJ McCray 20%, Antonio Alfano 5% (JUCO)

The Skinny: Realistically, there's one name on this list that stands out above the rest.

Alabama commit Jeremiah Beaman is the clear cut No. 1 target still on the board, and as of Saturday, the Tigers have a fighting chance. Beaman was in town over the weekend with his family for the Iron Bowl his first visit to campus since September.

The thought is that Auburn is the most likely to pull him away from Alabama, but Beaman is still standing strong with the Crimson Tide. He'll spend the next several weeks talking things over with his family, but will also have football to focus on.

Parker plays Clay Chalkville in the 6A Alabama semi-finals Friday.

Florida recently parted ways with defensive line coach Sean Spencer, which could have an affect on LJ McCray, although there's nothing on the radar signaling the Tigers are truly back in the race as of now.

Meanwhile, they're still looking at the JUCO level, with Brien Taylor and Antonio Alfano headlining the list. Florida made a strong push for Taylor over the weekend and it appears that Auburn is on the outside looking in.

Alfano was offered by Auburn, along with a lengthy amount of other programs, in early November, but there never appeared to be any traction or serious interest in Auburn. The JUCO DL committed to LSU Wednesday.