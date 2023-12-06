It's crunch time for Auburn's staff. Early signing day is quickly approaching and several big names will go from committed to signed rather soon. For the most part, Auburn's defensive class is rather solid, but the Tigers are making a late push on some top flip targets. There's also a few offers that have gone out since the portal opened Dec. 4. Let's review those names and the latest happenings in their recruitments, plus the chances that Auburn signs them.

DEFENSIVE LINE Needs: 4-5 Commits (3): Malik Blocton, TJ Lindsey, Dimitry Nicolas Targets (3): Amaris Williams 40%, LJ McCray 20%, Brien Taylor 15% (JUCO) Portal Offers (2): Nate Clifton 45%, Derrick Harmon 25% The Skinny: There's a new name making an appearance on the defensive hot board at the high school level. Florida commit Amaris Williams has shown some interest in Auburn now that the Gators' former defensive line coach Sean Spencer is gone. He will officially visit Auburn sometime early next week, with a visit to Georgia also planned for the future. Ohio State and Tennessee also remain in the picture. LJ McCray is still on the board and will be until he signs, but even with the firing of Spencer, it seems that McCray is still in good standing with the Gators. JUCO defensive lineman Brien Taylor appears to be trending elsewhere, and will remain on the board, but Auburn's already sent out two offers to portal linemen. Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett's first collegiate coaching gig was as a quality control assistant at Vanderbilt in 2019, so there's already a relationship with Vanderbilt transfer Nate Clifton. An Auburn visit is already in the works, but hasn't been officially set up just yet. Michigan State transfer Derrick Harmon also picked up an offer from Auburn on the first day that the portal officially opened. He totaled 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in three seasons with Michigan State. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining. Note: Jeremiah Beaman has been taken off the board, as he reaffirmed his commitment to Alabama and I expect him to sign with the Crimson Tide.

JACK LINEBACKER Needs: 2-3 Commits (1): Jamonta Waller Targets: None The Skinny: Auburn worked its tail off to get Jamonta Waller to flip from Florida, and he'll likely be in the rotation next season with Jalen McLeod if he chooses to return. Expect Auburn to target additional pass rushers through the transfer portal.

LINEBACKER Needs: 2-3 Commits (3): Demarcus Riddick, D'Angelo Barber, Joseph Phillips Targets — HS: None Portal Targets (1): Chris Paul Jr. The Skinny: It appears that Eugene Asante considering an entry into the NFL Draft, although it's still up in the air. Even if Asante heads to the NFL, Auburn could return half of its two-deep at linebacker and three true freshmen have a chance to step in and play right away. Auburn's also offered Arkansas transfer Chris Paul Jr., who tallied 137 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and six sacks in his career with the Hogs.