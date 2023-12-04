It's crunch time for Auburn's staff. Early signing day is quickly approaching and several big names will go from committed to signed rather soon. For the most part, Auburn's defensive class is rather solid, but the Tigers are making a late push on some top flip targets. There's also a few offers that have gone out since the portal opened Dec. 4. Let's review those names and the latest happenings in their recruitments, plus the chances that Auburn signs them.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE LINE Needs: 4-5 Commits (3): Malik Blocton, TJ Lindsey, Dimitry Nicolas Targets (4): Jeremiah Beaman 50%, Amaris Williams 35%, LJ McCray 20%, Brien Taylor 20% (JUCO) Portal Offers (2): Derrick Harmon and Nate Clifton The Skinny: There's a new name making an appearance on the defensive hot board at the high school level. Florida commit Amaris Williams has shown some interest in Auburn now that the Gators' former defensive line coach Sean Spencer is gone. He's planned a visit to Auburn, although a tentative date has not been set just yet. He plans to viisit Georgia as well, with Ohio State and Tennessee also in the picture. Defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett made his way to Beaman's game Friday night as the Tigers continue to pursue for the Alabama commit. This is a battle that seems likely to come down to the in-state rivals, with Alabama holding the advantage at the moment. LJ McCray is still on the board, but even with the firing of Spencer, it seems that McCray is still in good standing with the Gators. JUCO defensive lineman Brien Taylor seems to be trending elsewhere, but since the portal officially opened, two transfers have picked up offers. Former Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Harmon has 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in his career. Former Vanderbilt Commodore Nate Clifton has 93 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in his career.

JACK LINEBACKER Needs: No Limit Commits (2): Joseph Phillips, Jamonta Waller Targets: None The Skinny: Auburn worked its tail off to get Jamonta Waller to flip from Florida, and now, they have two legitimate jack linebackers who will likely be in the rotation next fall. Jalen McLeod will also have the option to return with his COVID year of eligibility still available.

LINEBACKER Needs: 2-3 Commits (2): Demarcus Riddick, D'Angelo Barber Targets — HS: None Portal Targets (1): Chris Paul Jr. The Skinny: It appears that Eugene Asante considering an entry into the NFL Draft, although it's still up in the air. Even if Asante heads to the NFL, Auburn could return half of its two-deep at linebacker and both freshmen have a chance to step in and play right away. Auburn's also offered Arkansas transfer Chris Paul Jr., who tallied 137 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and six sacks.